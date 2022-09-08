Visit Philadelphia® Launches Shop Philly, A First-Of-Its-Kind Retail Aggregator

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® today announced the official launch of Shop Philly, a first-of-its-kind retail aggregator featuring for-sale items by Philly artists or from Philly-owned shops on visitphilly.com, the official visitor site for Greater Philadelphia. The 32-piece collection, curated by Jeremiah Zagar, director of the Adam Sandler hit movie “Hustle,” features items from small businesses in neighborhoods all over the city — from Old City to East Falls and from Norristown to Northern Liberties. The collection is a follow up to the one Shannon Maldonado, creative powerhouse and owner of home and lifestyle shop YOWIE, put together in spring 2022 as part of the initiative’s soft launch.

“Shop Philly is a way for us to show off the work of Philly’s inspired artists and the offerings of our innovative entrepreneurs. We’re thrilled that Jeremiah Zagar, such a proud Philadelphia native, curated this awesome collection to highlight the very best of our city and region,” said Neil Frauenglass, chief marketing officer, VISIT PHILADELPHIA. “This initiative helps the businesses hit especially hard by COVID-19 and also shows off the diversity of our retail scene — whether people shop it in person or online.”

What’s In The Collection :

The current Shop Philly collection, handpicked by Zagar himself and available through mid-November, features 32 items — most of which are created or sold by Black, Brown, LGBTQ and female artists and entrepreneurs. On offer: clothing, baby gear, food and drinks, home goods and plenty of other can’t-get-them-anywhere-else products. Goods range from $8 (a mask from Grant Blvd) to $640 (a bike from Germantown Bicycle Supply) with plenty of price points in between (a scarf from Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, $40; a 76ers jersey and shorts from Lapstone & Hammer, $180 and $130 respectively; a punch set from Remark Glass, $105; and a candle from Mt. Airy Candle Co., $14.50).

Who Is The Collection Created For :

The collection is geared toward visitors who might have missed out on the perfect memento while in town for a recent visit, Philadelphians eager to support a local business and/or show off their hometown pride, homesick Philadelphians looking to reconnect with their former hometown, and discerning shoppers in search of unique, beautifully crafted gifts and wares.

About The Curator :

Selected as Shop Philly’s second curator, Zagar recently spotlighted his beloved birthplace in the Adam Sandler hit movie “Hustle.” The Brooklyn resident is the proud son of prolific mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar of Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, and Julia Zagar, owner of Latin American craft shop Eye’s Gallery.

“I love Philadelphia, and every time I’m back home, I’m wowed by the creativity and diversity of it,” said Zagar. “That creativity and diversity is on full display in my collection of items from small and minority-owned businesses, and I’m excited to help VISIT PHILADELPHIA shine a spotlight on these important businesses that don’t always get the attention they deserve.”

What’s Next For Shop Philly :

A new curator will debut Shop Philly’s holiday collection in mid-November.

