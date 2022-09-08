Newly Launched High Alpha Companies Take First and Second Place in 14th Annual Innovation Showcase

Two pre-seed companies, launched by High Alpha Studio, took first and second place at the Venture Club of Indiana's 14th annual Innovation Showcase. Competing against a host of Indiana's top startups, LaunchCodes was awarded first place and was joined by Holder in second place.

Venture Club of Indiana's annual Innovation Showcase judges participants on the breakthrough nature of the product or service, market size, competitive advantage, team, go-to-market strategy and commercial traction.

Both first-time tech founders partnered with High Alpha Studio from conception to launch and continue to work together to scale their companies. LaunchCodes, led by Jared Ingold, is an e-commerce tool and discovery platform facilitating product drops. Holder, led by Drew Beechler, is the first relationship management platform built for NFT projects and Web3 communities, and the first Web3 business to launch out of High Alpha.

High Alpha was founded by experienced technology entrepreneurs Scott Dorsey, Eric Tobias, Mike Fitzgerald and Kristian Andersen in 2015. The firm pioneered the venture studio model and has raised over $250M. Over the last seven years, the team has founded and launched more than 30 companies.

"The High Alpha model is predicated on the belief that with the right support, great companies can be launched and scaled anywhere." said High Alpha Partner Kristian Andersen. "Jared, Drew and their respective teams are building truly remarkable companies. This recognition is further validation of the unique value that the venture studio model provides and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to co-found alongside them."

Drew Beechler, CEO of Holder shared, "This is just a testament to all our team has accomplished in such a short period of time and the exciting vision we have to build the marketing tech stack for the web3 future. I'm so incredibly grateful for the work done by our amazing team, early Design Partners, and High Alpha's Studio in helping bring Holder to life."

For more information about the Venture Club of Indiana's 14th annual Innovation Showcase, visit their website.

About High Alpha

High Alpha is a leading venture studio that conceives, launches and scales next-generation B2B SaaS companies. Founded in 2015 by tech veterans Scott Dorsey, Eric Tobias, Mike Fitzgerald and Kristian Andersen, the Indianapolis-based firm pioneered the venture studio model. To date High Alpha has raised $250M across three funds from leading enterprise software investors, Emergence Capital and Foundry Group, and has launched and invested in more than 60 startups, including Attentive, SalesLoft, Zylo, Terminus, The Mom Project, Rheaply, LogicGate, MetaCX, Mandolin, project44 and more. For more information, visit highalpha.com or follow on Twitter @highalpha.

