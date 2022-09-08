APSHO Welcomes Duke Oncology/Hematology Advanced Practitioners as APSHO Institutional Members

Nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and pharmacists from top cancer center join APSHO, a national network of health-care professionals devoted to a collaborative approach to cancer care.

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., September 08, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) welcomes more than 180 advanced practitioners—nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and pharmacists—from Duke Cancer Institute as Institutional Members.

APSHO, now over 3,000 members strong, is the only society dedicated to an interdisciplinary team approach to cancer treatment. The society's mission is to improve the quality of care for patients with cancer by supporting critical issues in educational, clinical, and professional development for advanced practitioners in hematology and oncology.

Duke Cancer Institute is an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center that brings together clinicians, researchers, and educators, all focused on discovering, developing, and delivering the future of cancer care now. Based in Durham, North Carolina, with additional sites throughout North Carolina, it is the #1 cancer hospital in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report.

"Duke Cancer Institute recognizes that Institutional Membership demonstrates the highest commitment of a healthcare institution to both patients and the advanced practitioners who care for them," commented Wendy Vogel, MSN, FNP, AOCNP®, APSHO's Executive Director. "The interdisciplinary team approach to cancer care is the best hope for improved patient outcomes. We are delighted that Duke Cancer Institute values their advanced practitioners as a critical part of the oncology/hematology team."

"Duke Cancer Institute is pleased to be part of the APSHO community, which fosters collaboration with other cancer centers across the country. This allows us to exchange information about the innovative work that advanced practitioners are doing while continuing to advocate for hematology/oncology advanced practitioners as a larger group," said Therese Hennig, MPAS, PA-C, director of oncology advanced practice at Duke Cancer Institute.

Institutional membership with APSHO provides institutions significant discounts on membership and clinical education, a cost savings that is essential at a time when educational budgets are shrinking and the science of oncology is expanding. The society offers advanced practitioners a rich network of oncology professionals to collaborate with. APSHO's mentoring program gives professionals the opportunity to share expertise and best practices with colleagues across the country. The official journal of APSHO, the Journal of the Advanced Practitioner in Oncology, is a peer-reviewed, indexed publication that provides information on clinically relevant, evidence-based practice.

The Advanced Practitioner Society for Hematology and Oncology (APSHO) is a society for advanced practitioners: nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, clinical nurse specialists, and other oncology health-care professionals.

