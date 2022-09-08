Ryan Named One of the Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™ for Sixth Consecutive Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was recently selected as one of the Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™ by Great Place to Work® for the sixth consecutive year. The selection criteria are based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 463,000 employees across the United States.

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, manages the highly competitive Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services program. Companies on this year's list were selected using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback and were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

"Our approach of listening to every Ryan team member and taking their feedback into account is one of the many reasons why Ryan is a great place to build a career," said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. "Additionally, the workplace flexibility and opportunities for professional growth offered at Ryan are unmatched in our industry. I am proud of every single one of our team members and thank them for building and nurturing a workplace where everyone can achieve personal and professional success."

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their roles are within the organization.

The full list of this year's best workplaces in consulting and professional services can be found here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 3,500 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005841/en/