Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report 2022: Trends Shaping the AI Landscape and the Ripple Effect on New Revenue and Growth Opportunities for Start-ups

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service identifies growth opportunities related to providing integration services to build customized solutions for AI, edge data centers, and offering industry vertical/function-specific applications and others.

As the Mega Trends shape the AI landscape, it will have a ripple effect on new revenue and growth opportunities for start-ups and global information and communication technology (ICT) companies. 

RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Artificial intelligence (AI) leverages algorithms and large data sets to find underlying relationships and drive new or better business outcomes. While still nascent, AI technologies are being adopted across industries globally to innovate business models, drive operational efficiencies, and create strategic differentiation.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the pace of digital transformation and AI adoption as organizations seek to explore new means of creating sustainable business models and driving customer value. In addition, the AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly, making it essential to understand the overarching trends affecting AI and its adoption.

A few trends are:

  • AIaaS model is emerging as a key growth-driving strategy for AI vendors in the market.
  • The focus on multimodal AI is increasing to unlock data potential.
  • AI-enabled point solutions and use-case-based solutions are gaining mainstream adoption.
  • AI will require the capability to operate in cloud and edge environments.
  • The focus on ethical AI as a core implementation aspect is increasing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

  • AI Definitions
  • AI Landscape
  • AI Ecosystem
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Mega Trends Emerging in Artificial Intelligence Market
  • AIaaS Model is Emerging as a Key Growth Driving Strategy for AI Vendors
  • The Focus on Multimodal AI is Increasing to Unlock Data Potential
  • AI will Require the Capability to Operate in Cloud and Edge Environments
  • AI-enabled Point Solutions and Use-case-based Solutions are Gaining Mainstream Adoption
  • The Focus on Ethical AI as a Core Implementation Aspect is Increasing

4 Way Forward

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Consulting and Advisory Services for AI Roadmap
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Industry Vertical/Function-specific Applications
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Edge Data Centers
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Integration Services to Build Customized Solutions for AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8272fz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

