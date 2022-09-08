The 3RD Bevco Announces Launch of New Celebrity Partnership Division On Heels Of Raising $1.1 Million In Official Reg A+ Fundraise Launch

Celebrities to use their influence and reach to launch non-alcoholic and functional beverages as well as clean, high-quality spirits that fans can enjoy.

The 3rd Bevco, Inc. today announced the launch of a new celebrity partnership division which seeks to partner with well-known celebrities across various industries looking to use their influence and reach to launch beverage brands that fans can enjoy. In addition to the company's offering and expertise in non-alcoholic and functional beverages, they will expand this new division to include clean, high-quality spirits.

The company is in talks with several A-List celebrities with a combined reach of more than 500 million followers on social media as it moves to rapidly grow this new division.

"Our real expertise lies in formulating, manufacturing, marketing and distributing high quality, great tasting beverages," says CEO Pete Scalise. "We've built a world-class team that has helped launch some of the most successful brands in the world in both the 'Alcohol-Free' and adult-beverage markets. We're using this expertise to help celebrities expand their personal brands and share great tasting beverages with their fans. It's a win-win."

The company expects to announce several new celebrity partnerships in the coming weeks.

To round out the team and expand into this exciting partnership division, the company has brought on two new key team members.

Nathaniel Sumbot, ESQ has been brought in as Chief Legal Advisor to lead partnership agreements and to secure Intellectual Property around the new brands the company anticipates creating with its celebrity partners. Nathaniel is a seasoned corporate contract and venture attorney.

The new division and team additions come on the heels of The 3rd Bevco raising more than $1.1 million from more than 600 investors in the initial 30-day launch of their Series A, Reg A+ financing round. The company is seeking to raise $50 million total to power the roll-out of their in-house and celebrity partnership brands. Due to the incredible response and interest in the round, they have increased the minimum investment from $500 to $1,000.

