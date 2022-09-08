Latest News: Library Announces Winners of 2022 Literacy Awards on International Literacy Day

Three organizations working to expand literacy and promote reading will be awarded the 2022 Library of Congress Literacy Awards, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced today. Top prizes are being awarded to Street Child, Make Way for Books and Young African Refugees for Integral Development.

The Literacy Awards Program, originated by philanthropist David M. Rubenstein in 2013, honors organizations that provide exemplary, innovative and replicable strategies to combat illiteracy. For 10 years, the Library of Congress has recognized the urgent need to achieve universal literacy through the Literacy Awards Program.

