Cash 4 Players Score More Than Half-a-Million Dollars in Payouts

JACKSON, MISS. – More than 200 Cash 4 players won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4., evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7, midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2.

“Quads” (four like numbers drawn) and “trips” (three like numbers drawn) are popular number choices for Cash 4 and Cash 3 players. When those numbers are randomly drawn, the payouts are big.

Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed prizes from Powerball® and Mega Millions® are just waiting to be claimed. Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.

Powerball outstanding prizes:

  • $500,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 13 drawing was sold at Broadway Mart on South Broadway, McComb. Ticket expires Feb. 9, 2023.
  • $50,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 17 drawing was sold at Sprint Mart #124 on Lakeland Drive, Jackson. Ticket expires Feb. 13, 2023.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes:

  • $10,000: A winning ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron #21 on Russell Mt. Gilead Road in Meridian. Ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.
  • $10,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 2 drawing was sold at 72 Express on Highway 72, Burnsville. Ticket expires Jan. 29, 2023.
  • $10,000: A winning ticket for the Aug. 9 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7573 on Alexander Road, Holly Springs. Ticket expires Feb. 5, 2023.
  • $10,000: A winning ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing was sold at Murphy Oil #7566 on Jackson Avenue, Oxford. Ticket expires March 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, the jackpots in the draw games continue to grow, led by tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth an estimated $272,000. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is now up to an estimated $210 millionwith a $114 million cash value, and Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $186 million with a $102.6 million cash value.

For more information on any of the Mississippi Lottery draw-style or scratch-off games, go to www.mslotteryhome.com.

