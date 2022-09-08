Public input meeting for proposed frontage road improvements along US Highway 2 in Rugby

A public input meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th, at the Rugby Armory. The meeting will utilize an open house format.



The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed frontage road improvements along US Highway 2 to a new hospital within the City of Rugby, east of 6th Avenue Southeast. The project consists of a new asphalt roadway with curb & gutter, shared use path, and access revisions. The meeting will provide opportunity for public input. Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Moore Engineering will be on hand to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by Wednesday, September 28, 2022 to Dylan Dunn, 925 10th Ave E West Fargo, ND 58078 or to dylan.dunn@mooreengineeringinc.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at (701)328 2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



###



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

