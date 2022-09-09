Local Artist Allison Belolan’s Westchester Debut at Heart Art Creations 9/24-10/22
EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Art Creations Gallery is pleased to announce the Westchester debut solo exhibition of Mamaroneck artist Allison Belolan. The exhibition features abstract landscapes from Allison's collections. Among these collections are the works from the Rocks & Boulder collection inspired by Saxon Woods and the Cracked Glass collection featuring works on glass and mirrors. Opening events will be held on September 29th with family-friendly live collaborative art making from 3:30 to 5pm followed by an artists reception from 5pm - 7:30pm. The exhibition continues through October 22nd.
ABOUT THE ARTIST:
For Allison, creating is a meditation on observations of nature combined with intuitive and sensory responses to materials. Her mixed media abstract landscapes feature found papers, repurposed artwork, and hand-painted papers in limited color palettes. These, along with repetitive shapes and lines create a sense of balance and texture that draw viewers in for closer observation. Her work appears in galleries across the United States, online galleries, shops, and fairs including Superfine Art Fair New York and The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, and social media and print publications like Art Seen Magazine and House & Garden magazine. Allison studied Printmaking at Rhode Island School of Design and graduated in 2001, then worked as a jewelry designer until returning to school in 2009. At the School of Visual Arts, she earned a Master of Arts in Teaching Art Education and taught art in New York public schools until 2021. A mother of two, Allison currently lives and works in Mamaroneck, New York.
ABOUT THE VENUE:
A new gallery in Larchmont, NY, featuring the works of local artists and Wendy Isaacson's own creations, Heart Art Creations Gallery is the latest venture from the artist.
For more information, visit allisonbelolanart.com.
ALLISON BELOLAN AT HEART ART CREATIONS
9/24 - 10/2
OPENING EVENTS:
Thursday 9/29\
3:30 - 5pm Live collaborative artmaking - family friendly
5pm-7:30pm Artist Reception
VENUE
Heart Art Creations
1969 Palmer Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538
Hours:
Thursday -Saturday 11:00 - 4:30pm
For images and more information contact Allison Belolan.
Allison Belolan
Allison Belolan Art
+1 914-704-4071
email us here
