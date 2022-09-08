Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Worth $3,362.6 million by 2028

Bone Grafts and Substitutes MarketB

The growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market is driven by factors such as rise in incidence of musculoskeletal disorders

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bone grafts and substitutes market was valued at $2,652.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,362.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The increase in number of patients suffering from bone-related diseases, and surge in elderly population further fuels the growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in incidences of musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements in medical devices, and development of biocompatible synthetic bone grafts fuel the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. On the other hand, high cost of surgeries and ethical issues related with bone grafting procedures impede the growth to some extent. However, emerging market opportunities are expected to be beneficial for the market.

Increase in musculoskeletal conditions, advancements in medical technology leading to a shift from autograft to allograft, increased preference for biocompatible bone grafts are key factors that contribute to the growth of the market worldwide. In addition, increase in cases of lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and obesity add to the risk of developing degenerative joint diseases that further fuel the growth of the market. The major restraints of this market are ethical issues related to bone grafting and high cost of surgeries.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 has made the key players in the industry face issues in regards to the availability of human resources for manufacturing bone grafts & substitutes at production facilities, which in turn has impacted the market negatively.

However, government bodies in several countries have come up with relaxed norms and the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global bone grafts and substitutes market is analyzed across type, application, and region. Based on type, the bone graft substitutes segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. The cell based matrices segment, on the other hand, would project the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on application, the spinal fusion segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2028. Simultaneously, the joint reconstruction segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly three-fifths of the global bone grafts and substitutes market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global bone grafts and substitutes market report include Baxter International Inc., Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Medtronic Plc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Xtant Medical Holdings. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

