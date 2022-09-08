UltiSat Awarded NOAA Contract to Provide Satellite Communication Services for Antarctic Operations

/EIN News/ -- CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of critical communications solutions, announced the award of a multi-year contract from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Joint Polar Satellite Systems (JPSS) program. The program supports NOAA’s Satellite and Information Service (NESDIS), which supports global observations and forecasts, using low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites to predict and prepare for severe weather events such as hurricanes and blizzards.



As part of the new customer contract, UltiSat is providing end-to-end communications services for JPSS and its mission partners from the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Ross Island Earth Station (RIES) at McMurdo Station in Antarctica. A purpose built satellite communication network links the remote operations to points-of-presence in the United States and around the globe, through a high performance fiber optic terrestrial network.

UltiSat leverages its self-owned and operated teleport facilities for commercial satellite services as well as its Global Interconnect Network (GIN) to provide high speed terrestrial connectivity. The combined satellite and terrestrial network is tailored-made to the JPSS mission to provide real-time communications and transmission of critical data and analytics. The satellite communications service plays a critical role supporting the detection and monitoring of near-term environmental hazards, such as forest fires, droughts, and poor air quality, as well as tracking the impact of ongoing climate change.

David Myers, UltiSat’s President & CEO stated, “We pride ourselves on providing high resiliency communications and networking in remote and harsh environments. There are few locations that can rival that definition better than operations in Antarctica. UltiSat is honored to be entrusted with providing infrastructure and communications services for the essential JPSS mission.”

About UltiSat

UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end communications solutions for managed networks, airborne intelligence and surveillance, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering and technical services. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com .

About NOAA

NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict our changing environment, from the deep sea to outer space, and to manage and conserve America’s coastal and marine resources. See how NOAA science, services, and stewardship benefits your community: Visit noaa.gov for our latest news and features , and join us on social media .