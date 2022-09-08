Adams and Reese Strengthens Global IP Practice with Addition of Patent Attorneys Rick Gregory, David Sawrie

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams and Reese is pleased to announce the addition of Silicon Valley veterans Rick Gregory and David Sawrie, bolstering the law firm’s global representation of technology companies, multinational corporations, and companies involved in IPOs and mergers and acquisitions.

Gregory and Sawrie are known for applying their unique working backgrounds in electrical engineering, math, science and entrepreneurship to design and execute patent roadmaps from the ground-up stage through successful execution of business strategies.

“Rick and David worked closely together early in their careers in Silicon Valley, and we are excited to have them reunite as part of our IP team representing clients nationally and internationally,” said Edward Playfair, Adams and Reese’s Global Intellectual Property Team Leader.

“Their previous synergy, combined with their impressive working backgrounds in electrical engineering and breadth of knowledge of all things patent law, enhances our position as a go-to firm for complex intellectual property matters spanning multiple jurisdictions.”

Adams and Reese’s Global Intellectual Property team represents businesses throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia, counseling clients on trademark, patent, and copyright protection, portfolio management and monetization, and litigation across a wide array of industries and on an international scale.

Gregory will practice out of the firm’s Houston office. Most recently, he ran his own IP boutique law firm IPR Law Group, representing IP and patent law clients based in Austin, Houston and Silicon Valley. In addition to running IPR Law Group, Gregory practiced at Wilson, Sonsini, and Perkins Coie.

Sawrie, whose career includes having practiced at the Am Law 50 firm of Perkins Coie LLP in Silicon Valley, will split time between Adams and Reese’s Nashville and Mobile offices.

Rick Gregory has a global IP and patent law practice, applying his education and working background as a former engineer, scientist and business owner to implement patent portfolio strategies. His practice emphasizes strategic development and management of patent portfolios, preparation and prosecution, analysis and IP counseling.

“Adams and Reese has a globally recognized IP practice combined with a well-respected, legal presence in the regional footprint across Texas, and I look forward to joining the team and extending my work across the firm’s markets to assist existing clients and prospective businesses in protecting their interests through transactional needs, growth and development,” said Gregory.

“Patent attorneys are hired in the first 12-18 months of a company’s life when there is typically no intellectual property plan or patent roadmap. From being hired as a company’s legal counsel to formulate a patent strategy to maintaining that relationship as a business partner to execute that patent plan, I have prided myself for over 25 years from my holistic vantage point as a business owner, scientist and engineer.”

Prior to practicing law, Gregory held research and development positions with the United States Air Force and U.S. Navy as both a military officer and civil servant. He is an accomplished pilot holding Airline Transport Pilot and Certified Flight Instructor certificates for Airplanes and Helicopters as well as additional FAA licenses. He is a flight test engineer and flight test pilot.

Gregory earned his J.D. from the University of Florida Frederic G. Levin College of Law. He has Master of Science degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Florida and systems management from the University of Southern California. He has Bachelor of Science degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia and in chemistry and biology from Florida State University.

David Sawrie, Ph.D., has a global IP and patent law practice, in which he applies his education and working background in electrical engineering, applied mathematics, and computer science to help clients design and execute their patent roadmaps.

“The complexities around patent law can be burdensome for companies looking to launch and grow, so it’s important they have a strategic IP partner that allows them to focus on the bottom line,” said Sawrie.

“I am excited to continue to add true value to clients’ patent portfolios by leveraging my engineering background and expertise in intellectual property law as their business partner and through my new venture at Adams and Reese. Doing so informs my ability to develop a unique, competitive patent roadmap for each client, establish solid and defensible patent portfolios, and execute on their patent strategies.”

Sawrie earned his J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law. After several years of practicing law, he sought additional training in the fields of math and science, completing a Ph.D. in Biostatistics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. During his doctoral training, he worked as a health care outcomes research scientist, conducting statistical analyses and providing data management support in clinical trials ranging from small sample studies to a large multicenter Phase III clinical trial.

While pursuing his research in statistical methods, Sawrie completed a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He also holds a Master’s in German Studies from Stanford University. He studied abroad at the Albert-Ludwigs-University in Freiburg in the Southern Black Forest.

Amanda Sulcer Adams and Reese LLP 5045850854 amanda.sulcer@arlaw.com