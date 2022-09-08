Mullen Automotive and Bollinger Motors, Inc. to Discuss Acquisition on Live Webinar

David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive, and Robert Bollinger, CEO and founder of Bollinger Motors, will discuss Mullen’s majority acquisition of Bollinger and strategic vision for both EV companies on a live webinar scheduled for today, Thursday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. ET.

BREA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, announces that it will be conducting a live webinar today at 2 p.m. ET., to discuss the majority acquisition of EV Truck Innovator Bollinger Motors, Inc.

Mullen announced earlier today that it acquired a controlling interest in Bollinger Motors, Inc. This is Mullen’s first EV acquisition and propels the company into the medium and heavy-duty truck classes 3-6, along with the B1 and B2 Sport Utility Vehicles. More details about the acquisition can be found on Mullen’s website and on the video created by Bollinger Motors here .

David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive, and Robert Bollinger, CEO and founder of Bollinger Motors, will be present on the call to introduce their respective companies and talk about what the partnership represents for both companies and the overall EV market.

Mullen Bollinger Webinar Details:

Date: Sept. 8, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. Eastern

URL: YouTube Link

“Mullen is on a very exciting trajectory, and this acquisition is one of the largest to date in the EV industry,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “This webinar will allow Robert and I to provide insight into the acquisition and the strategic direction this brings to both Mullen and Bollinger.”

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next-generation of premium electric vehicles (EVs) that are affordable and built entirely in the United States. With an end-to-end ecosystem that supports owners from test driving to financing and servicing through a unique hybrid dealership model, customers are supported through every aspect of EV ownership. The Mullen FIVE, the company’s first electric crossover, is slated for delivery in 2024 and features an award-winning design and its patented PERSONA technology that utilizes facial recognition to personalize the driving experience for every individual. To learn more about the company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

About Bollinger Motors

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors is a U.S.-based company, headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors manufactures all-electric platforms and chassis cabs for commercial vehicles in Classes 3-6. To learn more about the company, visit www.BollingerMotors.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

