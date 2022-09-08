Atlanta-Based Company, Firefly Forts, Announces New Franchise Partners for South Florida
The deal marks the second franchise sale for the company.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based company, Firefly Forts, has just announced its second franchisees to sign with its network. Two families joined together to embark on the entrepreneurship adventure as a group. Jonathan & Beverly Hew and Valerie & Evan Prentiss will be taking on the South Florida territory, bringing the magic of the brand to Miami and the surrounding areas. This is the second franchise sale for Firefly Forts.
According to a post about the deal on the company’s Facebook page, the franchisees are “...passionate about giving families a place to make memories together and we can’t think of a better group to help us share our forts with a state that is so near and dear to our hearts.”
Born from pandemic boredom and a driving need to give kids a space of their own, Firefly Forts is a unique creator of outdoor spaces specializing in the conceptualization, design, and construction of children’s tree forts. The company was founded by husband and wife team, Mike and Kristin Scaglione during the 2020 shutdown.
After rapid success in their first few months of business, Firefly Forts got connected with another local Atlanta-based business, FMS Franchise, to develop their dream into a cross country phenomenon. Featured in CBS News, ShoutOut Atlanta, and other various outlets, Firefly Forts has steadily piqued the interest of thousands across the nation, most recently completing a build for Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood. The company will also be featured in an upcoming issue of Southern Living Magazine, expected out in 2023.
Firefly Forts is seeking to expand throughout the entire nation with new territories, including both single and multi-unit agreements. The company’s franchise opportunity gives its franchisees hands-on training which includes ongoing support and refresher courses. To learn more about Firefly Forts and its franchise package, visit www.fireflyforts.com/franchise.
ABOUT Firefly Forts
Founded in 2020 by Mike and Kristin Scaglione, Firefly Forts creates unique, customizable outdoor spaces for kids. All luxury tree forts at Firefly Forts are created and built by expert carpenters, providing hours of fun for the entire family. To learn more about Firefly Forts, visit www.fireflyforts.com.
