Date: September 8, 2022

IWD Celebrates Workforce Development Month, Abundance of Opportunity Across Iowa

Unique job openings, workshops, and virtual services creating opportunities to join Iowa’s workforce

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Workforce Development is commemorating Workforce Development Month this September by showcasing the many types of workforce programs and initiatives available to Iowans. Through local events, workshops, and access to virtual services, the month will also reinforce the state’s priority to help Iowans find the right pathways to renter the workforce or jumpstart new careers.

IowaWORKS offices across the state are highlighting Workforce Development Month by hosting a number of local events that showcase the education and training opportunities that are helping Iowans join the workforce. A full list of events and contact information can be found here. IowaWORKS is also underscoring its virtual services that are available to any Iowan regardless of where they live – including in-depth workshops and one-on-one career assistance available online.

Iowa has made a number of important workforce decisions to fuel the state’s continued economic recovery. So far in 2022, these efforts include:



Launching the Reemployment Case Management System (RCM) , to provide one-on-one assistance with Iowans during week one of unemployment. To date, over 18,600 appointments have taken place and over 3,600 Iowans have reported finding employment.

, to provide one-on-one assistance with Iowans during week one of unemployment. To date, over 18,600 appointments have taken place and over 3,600 Iowans have reported finding employment. Hiring Home Base Iowa career navigators, who have helped over 200 Veterans find new careers here.

who have helped over 200 Veterans find new careers here. Announcing more than $36 million in new child care grants to help create over 5,000 child care slots around the state. Additional child care grant funding to support investments by employers will be awarded this year.

to help create over 5,000 child care slots around the state. Additional child care grant funding to support investments by employers will be awarded this year. Announcing more than $50 million in Registered Apprenticeship grants , including new and innovative programs in health care and education, and other high-demand occupations.

, including new and innovative programs in health care and education, and other high-demand occupations. Providing more than $10 million to support scholarships and internship programs to support at-risk youth, high school graduates, and adults with new credentials or valuable work experience.

to support at-risk youth, high school graduates, and adults with new credentials or valuable work experience. Restructuring IWD to become more responsive to employer needs with the new Business Engagement Division, which will conduct targeted employer outreach and consolidate additional workforce programs in the fall.

“Iowa has made tremendous economic progress over the past year, but our work is far from finished,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Today is the best time to enter Iowa’s workforce. The level of opportunity Iowans have today is something we haven’t seen in a long time and won’t last forever. IWD is well-positioned to help Iowans take advantage by matching hard-working Iowans with the employers who have tremendous opportunities open now.”

Job seekers can find contact information for IowaWORKS offices by clicking here. IowaWORKS.gov also includes detailed information on the over 80,000 job openings across Iowa. Employers can find information on our business engagement services by contacting IWD at iaworks@iwd.iowa.gov or 1-833-469-2967. Job postings can also be sent to iaworks@iwd.iowa.gov and will be posted within one business day of receipt.

