Cyclohexane Market Size to Reach USD 35.61 Billion at a CAGR of 4.20% By 2028 | Reports and Data

Increasing demand for caprolactam from the automotive industry is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cyclohexane market is expected to reach USD 35.61 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for nylon, especially in the emerging economies is estimated to drive the market demand in the forecast period. Nylon is a commonly used fiber in making shorts, swimwear, bedspread, track pants, and draperies, among others. Moreover, it finds application in technical textiles for manufacturing several products, including combat uniforms, flak vests, parachutes, and many more. Owing to its characteristics such as of elasticity, easy to care, ability to retain shape, and responsiveness & resilient to heat setting, nylon is in high demand in the apparel industry.

The application of nylon in the making of automotive and transportation components is expected to impact the growth of the market significantly. Nylon is preferred in automotive applications, owing to its moldability, exceptional mechanical properties, and ease of secondary processing comprising vibration welding, a crucial process for manufacturing intake manifolds. Moreover, nylon is also used in the production of underhood parts, a vital application areas in fuel systems.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By manufacturing process, hydrogenation of benzene accounted for a larger market share in 2018, as the bulk of cyclohexane produced commercially is based on the catalytic hydrogenation of benzene owing to its ease of operation and high efficiency. The hydrogenation is performed using liquid or vapor-phase methods in a catalytic fixed bed or in the presence of a highly dispersed catalyst.

By application, caprolactam contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.7% in the forecast period. Caprolactam is an intermediate primarily used in the manufacturing of nylon-6 fibers and resins. About 70% of caprolactam is used in the production of nylon fibers for textile, carpet, and industrial yarns, while the remaining is used in engineering resins and films.

By industry vertical, the textile industry dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to experience a growth rate of 3.9% in the period 2019-2027.

The market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period. The market dominance of APAC is attributed to its high demand for caprolactam along with increased emphasis production of lightweight vehicles by the automotive companies.

Key participants include BASF SE, BP PLC, Sinopec Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Company Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, China Petrochemical Development Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Reliance Industries Ltd., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hydrogenation of Benzene

Cracking of Gasoline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cyclohexane

Caprolactam

Others

Regional Outlook

The Key Regions Covered In The Report Are As Follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest Of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of MEA)

