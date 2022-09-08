Gov. Kemp: Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Expanding, Investing $40M in Thomas County

GEORGIA, September 8 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Georgia-based Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County. In addition to the 88 new jobs that will be created, the company will also retain the 17 positions it currently supports. TAC engineers sound-wall systems used in highway noise barriers, broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges, and for general industry purposes. "Georgia-based companies like Troy Acoustics are creating industry-changing products and technologies," said Governor Brian Kemp. "That's why we're so glad to see it expand here in the best state for business, just like other employers that know they can find the hardworking talent and business-friendly environment needed for success here in the Peach State." Troy Acoustics is a sound solutions and engineering company based in Brunswick, Georgia. The company’s founder, Bill Bergiadis, designed and developed one of the highest-rated, patented sound-wall systems in the world. The Troy System™ provides a simple solution for complex noise problems for isolation and reverberation control, and it has been used by the broadcasting industry and government agencies as well as other entities requiring a noise-free operating environment. "We’re excited about building our facility in Thomasville," said Troy Acoustics Founder and CEO Bill Bergiadis. "Everything from the skilled labor pool to the locally sourced raw materials we need to the wonderful local support we’ve received adds up to a winning formula for Troy." Troy Acoustics’ new facility will be located at the Red Hills Business Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site. Operations are expected to begin in 2024. The company will be hiring for positions in management, administration, and production. The company will also be partnering with universities to offer internship and research opportunities to graduate-level students studying manufacturing, structural and electrical engineering, and chemistry. Interested individuals can learn more about Troy Acoustics at www.troyacoustics.com. "The City of Thomasville is thrilled to welcome Troy Acoustics to our community. They are the perfect fit for Red Hills Business Park," said Thomasville Mayor and Chairman of the Thomasville Payroll Development Authority Jay Flowers. "The City of Thomasville is dedicated to supporting the new facility through utility services, ranging from water and sewage to electric and fiber. We look forward to the long partnership this support sets in motion." "We have been working with Troy Acoustics since January 2020 after meeting Bill and his team at a trade convention, and we couldn’t ask for a better outcome," said President and CEO of the Thomasville Payroll Development Authority Shelley Zorn. "In early 2023, Red Hills Business Park will welcome its newest tenant as construction begins, and workers will begin to fill the facility in 2024. The products made in Thomas County will go on to support economic growth across the state." Assistant Director of Existing Industries Tina Herring represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Thomasville Payroll Development Authority and the City of Thomasville. "Innovative companies like Troy Acoustics are what make Georgia a unique and diverse state to do business, and we are excited to welcome one of the only manufacturing facilities of its kind in the U.S.," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Considering our booming film industry and soundstage spaces, Troy Acoustics is a perfect fit. We look forward to the company’s products being used in future Georgia-lensed productions, and we congratulate our partners in Thomasville and Thomas County for creating jobs and opportunities for their community through their support of Georgia businesses!" To earn GRAD certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements before a prospective business visit. Earning GRAD certification from GDEcD is a proactive way for both community planners and landowners to help catalyze economic growth and industrial development for the regions they serve. Through this program, Georgia has more than 60 industrial certified sites that are ready for fast-track industrial projects. About Troy Acoustics

Founded in 2004, Troy Acoustics offers site-specific design solutions and installations of acoustical systems across industries, from military to educational to broadcast and more. Currently situated in Brunswick, Georgia, Troy Acoustics has served clients across the nation and internationally in locations such as England, Japan, South Korea, and Trinidad. Troy Acoustics cementitious wood-wool acoustic boards have no off-gassing of VOCs and are sustainably sourced from local, renewable forests.