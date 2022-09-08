Cannabis Science Conference East Announces Keynote Speakers for Conference at Baltimore Convention Center September 14-16, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, MD, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cannabis Science Conference (“CSC”), the world's largest and fastest-growing scientific and medical cannabis conference specializing in medical cannabis, analytical science, cultivation, hemp/CBD and psychedelic sciences, announced today the upcoming show’s list of keynote speakers and partners coming to the Baltimore Convention Center from September 14-16, 2022 for the three-day immersive event.



Cannabis Science Conference East’s 2022 conference keynote speakers include Plenary speaker Dr. David “Dedi” Meiri of Technion in Israel, who heads up the institute’s cancer and cannabinoid research. Dr. Meiri will be presenting a talk titled “Matching the Right Flower to the Right Bride,” at CSC East this year. Keynote speakers at the conference also include:

Dr. Leah Sera, PhD, Program Co-director and Associate Professor, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy

Dr. Swathi Varanasi, PharmD, Chief Scientific Officer at Elēment Apothēc and Director of Science at Los Angeles NORML

Dr. John Mackay, PhD, Founder & CEO at Synergistic Technologies Associates

Benbruno Nkapbela, CEO, Fiction Formulations & Services

Dr. Dustin Sulak, Healer and Integr8 Health

Dr. Matthew Johnson, PhD at The Susan Hill Ward Professor of Psychedelics & Consciousness Research, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Dr. Susan Audino, Principal at S Audino & Associates, LLC

Dr. Stephen Barnhill, Chairman & CEO at Apollon Formularies, plc (AQSE.APOL)

Mike Finley, Cultivo, Inc., & STACS

And more!

To view the current list of presenters, sponsors, exhibitors and media partners, click here . Registration information for both Cannabis Science Conference East and the Canna Boot Camp can be found via their website by clicking here .

Cannabis Science Conference East in Baltimore will approach the cannabis and psychedelic industries from an educational perspective, featuring five expert-led tracks including: Analytical/Science, Medical Cannabis, Cultivation, Hemp/CBD, and new for 2022, the Psychedelic track. CSC’s full conference agenda can be found by clicking here .

“We are thrilled to have more than 70 industry luminaries as Cannabis Science Conference East speakers to share their expert knowledge and ideas with attendees to bridge the gaps between cannabis, psychedelics, medicine and science,” said Megan L’Heureux, Group Editorial Director at MJH Life Sciences. “These experts truly understand the urgency, complexity and sensitive nature of the cannabis and psychedelic industries - we are so lucky to have them joining us on the CSC East stage this year.”

CSC East is also excited to announce this year’s title sponsor is Agilent Technologies , with Fritsch featuring as the show’s founding sponsor, and Evermore Cannabis Company and Cannabis Science and Technology as Diamond Sponsors.

The conference will feature a robust exhibit hall with over 100 vendors and local expert presentations from Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland, Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, Eastern Analytical Labs, Curio Wellness and Evermore Cannabis Company.

About Cannabis Science Conference

Cannabis Science Conference (CSC) is the world's largest and fastest growing scientific and medical cannabis event with conferences hosted on the east and west coast of the US annually. Cannabis Science Conference pulls together cannabis industry experts, instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, cultivators, medical practitioners, policymakers, patients and interested novices to network and share ideas. These semi-annual events are aimed at improving cannabis and psychedelic science. Join us for an exciting conference with keynotes, presentations, networking opportunities, roundtable discussions, and exhibits. For more information, visit www.cannabisscienceconference.com .



Media Contact: