Zindigi Powered by JS Bank Clinches Pakistan Technology Excellence Award for Fintech - Banking at Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2022

Zindigi powered by JS Bank is dedicated to serving the unmet needs of digital banking users and providing a unique banking experience.

/EIN News/ -- KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zindigi,, powered by JS bank has brought home the Pakistan Technology Excellence Award for Fintech - Banking award at the Asian Technology Excellence Awards 2022.

Zindigi which is a cutting-edge digital banking service, has the objective of making life "simple" for its users. Meeting the needs of the country's burgeoning youth bulge of 63%, it is the first digital banking player to dedicatedly serve the unmet needs of Gen Z and Millennials, by providing unique financial experiences.

Zindigi is the first player in the Pakistani financial services industry to offer a completely personalized App experience, letting the user pick and choose preferred widgets for a customized App experience. 

Designed to be the central hub of a user's life, Zindigi continues to push the boundaries of digital banking solutions with a broad range of innovative offerings for young, tech-savvy customers. Only eight months after launch, it has garnered the trust of a highly active customer base. 

Zindigi also provides its customers with a first-of-its-kind aesthetically pleasing translucent debit card which can be used nationally and for international transactions. The card comes with a number of value-added features including the ability to block the card, set spending limits, change their pin, and issue virtual cards right from the Zindigi app. 

Other than day-to-day services, Zindigi offers wealth management services, a truly innovative and unique offering not offered by any other financial services provider in the country. Customers can participate in money market funds, income funds, and equity trading digitally as low as PKR 100 (less than $0.5) within the app. 

"Zindigi aims to promote a saving culture by providing its customers with a multitude of avenues to invest and grow their wealth," Zindigi's Chief Officer Noman Azhar said. "Zindigi is all about listening to customers and providing them experiences that make their lives easier. We are truly honored and humbled at being recognized for this and winning the Pakistan Technology Excellence Award for a Fintech" 

Despite being a new brand, Zindigi has proven itself to be excellent at tailoring its unique product offering to Pakistan's tech-savvy youth.

The Asian Technology Excellence Awards aims to recognize exceptional companies that are riding the digital disruption wave and leading the technological revolution and digital transformation journeys in their respective industries.

About Zindigi

Zindigi powered by JS Bank is a digital banking initiative targeted toward Gen Z and millennials, who value their independence and want to control and operate things their way. Zindigi is the first-of-its-kind customizable mobile app with an ethos of giving full control of the digital bank to customers and the look & feel for their app. It offers Gen Z and millennials savings and investment products. The slogan is "Simple Karo". It is the only Digital banking experience of Pakistan offering both a full fledge account to be opened digitally and a master debit card which can be used both internationally and locally. www.zindigi.pk/

Name: Khizar Waseem

Contact: +92 323 2974195

Email: Khizar.Waseem@jsbl.com

