Global Microbial Fuel Cell Market to Reach $425.2 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rapid urbanization, increase in population, surge in industrialization, rise in disposable income among people, and extensive applications of fuel cells in various industries such as medical, agriculture, food, and beverages are expected to drive the growth of the global microbial fuel cell market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduced workforce, and shortage of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global microbial fuel cell market generated $264.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $425.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $264.8 million Market Size in 2031 $425.2 million CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 210 Segments Covered Type, Application, And Region Drivers Increase in disposable income among people Rapid urbanization and industrialization Opportunities Extensive applications of fuel cell in various industries such as medical, agriculture, food, and beverages Rise in environmental consciousness and the demand for more energy Restrains Insufficient electricity output and unstable current, High internal resistance and requirement of expensive materials for deployment

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the growth of the global microbial fuel cell market. Due to prolonged lockdown, all sorts of manufacturing facilities were closed, including those of the microbial fuel cell, which had a negative impact on the market.

Several manufacturers experienced a shortage in labor units, production losses, and the rising awareness regarding worker security, safety, and guidelines by government posed an additional challenge to resume their basic operations in manufacturing units.

However, increase in inclination toward environmentally-friendly technology is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global microbial fuel cell market based on type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the mediator segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as non-mediator.

Based on application, the power generation segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as wastewater treatment, biosensors, and others.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key players analyzed in the global microbial fuel cell market report include AFC Energy PLC, AVL group Bloom Energy, Ballard Power Systems, Ceres, Doosan Corporation, Fuel Cell Energy, Inc., Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Integer Holdings Corporation, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology, Plug Power, Inc, and SFC Energy AG.

The report analyzes these key players in the global microbial fuel cell market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

