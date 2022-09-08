CT Scanner Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 9.13 Billion in 2030, Globally, at 4.92% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The rising demand for early and efficient diagnosis and increased awareness among people regarding treatments is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, cancer, neurology, and orthopedic disorders has resulted in a large patient pool getting computed tomography scans and acting as a critical driver for the CT scanner market demand.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ CT Scanner Market ” By Device Architecture (C-Arm CT Scanners, O-Arm CT Scanners), By Type (Stationary CT Scanners, Portable CT Scanners), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals), By Application (Human, Veterinary), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the CT Scanner Market size was valued at USD 6.17 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.92% from 2022 to 2030.

Global CT Scanner Market Overview

The rising demand for early and efficient diagnosis and increased awareness among people regarding treatments is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. CT scans are the only precise option to test a patient’s condition during emergency brain trauma; thus, CT is the only desirable and preferred method by medical professionals. The rise in the various end-use applications of CT scans and the increasing adoption of CT scans to treat lung cancer screening effectively are expected to boost the demand during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, cancer, neurology, and orthopedic disorders has resulted in a large patient pool getting computed tomography scans and acting as a critical driver for the CT scanner market demand. An increasing number of risk factors such as bad lifestyle and diabetes are some of the reasons for heart problems. As a result, the need for CT scanner devices would be impacted.

Key Developments

In November 2021, at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), Royal Philips, a global pioneer in health technology, revealed new enhancements to its CT imaging portfolio.

In July 2021, Planmeca Oy announced the launch of Planmeca Romexis 6.2 to add new features, such as the Romexis 3D Cephalometry module for performing 3D cephalometric tracing and analysis, as well as upgrades to existing functionality.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Toshiba Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Carestream Health, Inc., Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., Ltd., Neusoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Shimadzu Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global CT Scanner Market On the basis of Device Architecture, Type, End-User, Application, and Geography.

CT Scanner Market, By Type Stationary CT Scanners Portable CT Scanners

CT Scanner Market, By Device Architecture C-Arm CT Scanners O-Arm CT Scanners

CT Scanner Market, By Application Human Veterinary Research

CT Scanner Market, By End-User Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes Ambulatory Care Centers Others

CT Scanner Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



