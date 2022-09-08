Current Foods to Present its Award-Winning Alternative Seafood at Plant Based World Expo

Combining Earthly Ingredients with Imaginative Food Science

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Foods ( https://currentfoods.com/ ), an alt-protein pioneer known for fish made entirely from plants, is sampling its marinated plant-based, sushi-grade tuna at the Plant Based World Expo September 8 - 9, 2022, Booth #719 (ACE Natural, East Coast distributor focusing on all natural products). The company, which recently closed $18 million in seed funding, will be sharing how they are successfully navigating the plant-based waters with their commitment to satisfying consumers who are hungry for real, healthy ingredients while being committed to the well-being of the planet.



“We all know that plant-based foods are a win-win for both food sustainability and our physical well-being. Yet not all plant based foods are equal. It’s crucial that what we are eating is not only pleasing to the palate but is also crafted with only naturally-derived ingredients–otherwise, this can lead consumers into some pretty murky waters,” said Jacek Prus, CEO and co-founder of Current Foods, who founded the company in 2019. “Current Foods is dedicated to ensuring that every ingredient we use is from the earth with zero artificial ingredients, colorings, or flavorings. We are transparent in our use of ingredients like peas, algae, radish, potato, and bamboo, which brings our alternative seafood’s taste, color, texture, and flavoring to life–without hurting a single fish, polluting our oceans or attributing to mercury consumption in the body. We encourage consumers to look at their food labels, as some plant based foods are loaded with ‘other’ ingredients that negate being a healthy plant based food. Ours is what you see is what you get, and we could not be more proud of that.”

Fastidiously formulated over 2 years by a team that’s spent decades working in food science, Current Foods is true to its seafood-loving core…that just happens to be made from plants. Current Foods is made for everyone from the veteran vegan, to the committed carnivore. Consumers will be provided with healthy nutrients like omega-3 DHAs, iron, vitamin B12, fiber, and protein, without any of the mercury, antibiotics, or microplastics.

Staying true to its name, Current Foods is following the world trend of expanding overseas–the market of the future. The brand’s recent launch in Spain is already experiencing early success.

Here in the U.S., Current Foods has already caught the attention of leading plant based vegan chefs and restaurant partners including Matthew Kenney Cuisine and Blue Sushi Sake Grill– which have been serving Current Foods since 2021.

Added Prus, “Current Foods will be in our element at the Plant Based World Expo, and we look forward to connecting with other like-minded brands looking to continue turning the tide of meat eating behavior toward plant-based alternatives."

