The Importance of Preparing for the Upcoming Holiday Season With Uptime.com

Businesses must ensure infrastructure and downtime monitoring is secure as millions of people prepare to load their carts on Cyber Monday

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customers will flood the online marketplaces of retailers and e-commerce businesses in the upcoming holiday season: In 2021, shoppers spent nearly $34 billion during Cyber Week alone. To manage that surge and maximize sales and revenue, Uptime.com, the market leader in website monitoring, says businesses must employ an array of best practices for online retail.

While inflation and ongoing COVID-19 concerns may affect sales, observers at Forbes, PracticalEcommerce and other market observers see online sales continuing to grow — as much as 18 percent in 2022. And while the post-Thanksgiving period may see an overall decline, that is in part because retailers begin holiday promotions as early as this month.

Uptime.com's e-commerce website monitoring software helps businesses implement the best practices needed to ensure maximum performance.

From the Uptime.com platform, users can configure HTTP(s) checks to confirm whether or not sites are serving code 200 OK, monitor API endpoints, and implement custom checks to evaluate critical website jobs and processes. Users can also utilize a free website page speed test on asset-heavy ads for optimization opportunities.

The platform also offers additional marketplace optimization capabilities, as users can leverage transaction checks for synthetic monitoring of key pathways, such as login pages and shopping carts. They also can take advantage of anonymized, real-user monitoring data to break down website performance by location, device, browser, and URL.

Updates to changes in site performance are critical notifications for business owners and site managers. With Uptime.com, users can set up and customize multi-channel alerting across email, SMS, phone, and DevOps tools such as Slack, PagerDuty, and Microsoft Teams, among others.

Further customization is available through the platform's branded status page creation tools. These customer-facing pages can be used by site visitors to reference in the event of downtime and can be designed to remain consistent with company branding.

"While the amount of money fell last year, the holiday shopping season is always the most important time for merchants, especially e-commerce businesses," said Uptime.com CEO Mike Welsh. "Continued reliance on online shopping makes it even more important to ensure businesses monitor and have safeguards in place for downtime monitoring. Losing visitors during the holiday shopping season means a loss in revenue."

For more information as to how Uptime.com's platform can be used to monitor e-commerce marketplaces during the holiday season, please visit http://uptime.com.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers, like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft, and BNP Paribas, who trust the company to monitor the performance, health, and downtime of their websites.

Media Contact:

Mike Albanese

Mike.Albanese@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment