Questex’s World Tea Conference + Expo Names New Advisory Board Committee

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's World Tea Conference + Expo, the most influential event in the global tea industry, named its new Advisory Board & Education Committee members, featuring eight influential tea-trade leaders. The next World Tea Conference + Expo takes place March 27-29, 2023, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center (to be added to the guest list or to learn more about the event, visit WorldTeaExpo.com).



Tim McLucas, Vice President for the Bar & Restaurant Group at Questex, said, “Questex is honored to have such an enthusiastic and experienced team join the World Tea Conference + Expo Advisory Board. Their passion and commitment to the industry – and to the World Tea community – is very clear. We are thrilled to have their support and expertise as we continue to further grow the show, attracting the innovators, craftspeople, major players and next generation of the global tea industry.”



The new World Tea Advisory board members include:

Experience the Best of the Global Tea Industry



Will Battle, owner of Fine Tea Merchants, said he wanted to be a part of the World Tea Conference + Expo advisory board because he sees tremendous potential value in the event, especially since he hopes to encourage the event’s focus to extend beyond specialty tea to encompass all sectors of the tea industry. Battle said his goal is to help make the event even more relevant to a broader sector of the tea trade – which aligns with the mission of the conference and expo organizer, Questex.



“I think that, as an annual fixture – compared to periodic conventions – the World Tea Conference + Expo has the potential to be a significant venue for Asian tea producers to show their spring crops, for brands to market themselves to the bar and restaurant sector, and for all involved, whether producers, brand start-ups or global tea businesses, to debate pertinent industry issues,” said Battle. “All should have the opportunity to be exposed to the best that the global industry can offer – whether it is tea packaging technology, bulk tea and botanicals quality, or industry knowledge in the form of the range of conference speakers.”



World Tea Advisory Board member Anthony Capobianco, founder and CEO of Zen Tea Traders, said he began attending the World Tea Conference + Expo in 2008, as a way to immerse himself in all things tea. He figured it would be a great place to begin his journey. “I was more than happy with my decision and continued attending the show every year since,” he said. “I would assess the show floor, feel the energy, and begin to build long term relationships.”



Today, as an advisory board member, Capobianco said he’s planning to do his part by helping the conference and expo – as well as the industry – in any way possible. “It’s truly an honor for me to be a member of World Tea Advisory Board,” he explained. “In this role, I will be able to be front and center with the decision makers and be included in the decision-making process. This is a very exciting time to be in the tea industry with new innovations and technology – I am calling this ‘Tea 2.0’ – and I know there is something for everyone at the annual event.”



An Exciting Time in the Tea Industry – ‘A Bit of a Renaissance’



Chris Olsen, chief business development officer at Teatulia Organic Teas, said he’s excited to be a part of the World Tea Conference + Expo advisory board. “There’s a bit of a renaissance going on with tea – just look at the massive growth with ice cream, kombucha and alcoholic versions of the world's most popular beverage. I'm looking forward to collaborating with my peers and helping better align the current perceptions of tea, without forgetting, of course, where tea comes from. Such an exciting evolution of tea to see in person at the World Tea Conference + Expo!”



World Tea Advisory Board member Dr. Nada Milosavljevic, owner of Sage Tonic, shared, “I'm both excited and honored to serve on the World Tea Advisory Board. The Board is composed of dedicated members in the global tea community, and there are many facets of the industry represented by our group, which truly offers a multidisciplinary approach. It is without question an exciting time in the tea industry. Advancements on multiple platforms from sustainability, tech offerings, to evidence-based health and wellness research highlight the dramatic developments. I look forward to serving on the Advisory Board and advancing their efforts.”



Richard Enticott, founder of Meridian Trading, said, “I’m excited to join the advisory board for the World Tea Conference + Expo at a time when U.S. demand for botanical ingredients is expanding across multiple industries and applications. The conference showcases much of the innovation taking place with tea, and there are always one or two new ingredients to discover along the show floor. Coupled with extensive educational sessions and networking opportunities, it is a show that all tea industry professionals would benefit by attending.”



‘A Board I'm Excited to Work With’



Founder and Owner of Urban Tea Party, Sherolyn Seller, noted, “Being on the board of the World Tea Conference + Expo is an important manifestation for me. I am always passionate about working with amazing people, and Questex has assembled a board I'm excited to work with. There’s a winning combination present when creativity, dedication and innovation are core components of a person's character. Now, add in the global elements of diversity and culture and this only begins to paint the picture of the World Tea Conference + Expo boardroom, where the future vision for this industry in the U.S. will be birthed. That alone is exciting! Having such a group will certainly lead to better interpretation of consumer insights, provide a greater variety of problem-solving approaches/perspectives and generate revolutionary ideas.”



Seller added that the benefit of the World Tea Conference + Expo is tremendous for any business leader in the global tea industry that’s looking to expand with tea in the United States and globally. “This conference is the most trusted source for the U.S. tea industry, and the expansion of its board members to include more diverse and varied backgrounds will only serve to ensure future conferences will deliver on innovation in products and offerings, creativity in solutions for the unique issues facing our industry, and ultimately an elevated tea experience for tea consumers.”



‘The Tea Space Is Growing Everywhere’



Chris MacNitt, tea development lead, global tea, for Starbucks Coffee Company, said, “I’m so grateful to be on the board for the World Tea Conference + Expo, having come to the show since I was 17 [as part of his family’s business, Teas Etc.] The show is in an exciting phase, where we will ground ourselves in the business of tea and create opportunities to build connections and education that furthers the industry. The tea space is growing everywhere, and I can’t wait to see us realize this for the businesses and consumers of tea.”



To learn more about the World Tea Conference + Expo (or to get on the guest list), visit WorldTeaExpo.com. To book your exhibit space or to become a sponsor participant, connect with Ellainy Karaboitis-Christopoulos at ekaraboitis@questex.com.



