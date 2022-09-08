Metal Trauma Implant in Asia Pacific Market Size to Surpass US$ 9,154.2 Million by 2028 | DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Asia Pacific Metal Trauma Implant Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.

The global Asia Pacific Metal Trauma Implant market was valued at $ 4,935.2 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach $9,154.2 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2028.

𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Asia Pacific Metal Trauma Implant Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Asia Pacific Metal Trauma Implant Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)*

• Zimmer Biomet

• Conformis

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

• Stryker Corporation

• UMA Surgicals

• Acumed LLC

• Orthofix Medical Inc.

• Siora Surgical Pvt. Ltd.

• Japan MDM, Inc.

• KYOCERA Corporation

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Teijin Nakashima Medical Co., Ltd.

• Auxein Medical Pvt. Ltd.

• Narang Medical Ltd.

• Baumer S.A.

• Waston Medical Co., Ltd.

• Precision Spine Inc.

• Biomed Healthtech (P) Ltd.

• Matrix Meditec Pvt. Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Metal Plates

Metal Screws

Pins & Wires

Others

By Material Type:

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Cobalt Chrome

By Application:

Reconstructive Joint Replacements

Spinal Implants

Dental Implants

Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀:

Increasing number of hip and knee replacement procedures can be primarily attributed for the growth of Asia Pacific metal trauma implant market. For instance, based on the 2020 Australian Orthopedic Association National Joint Replacement Registry Annual Report, in 2019, the total number of hip replacement surgeries and knee replacement surgeries were 694,730 and 849,329 respectively in Australia. The metal trauma implants are often used in these procedures. The hip implants are medical devices intended to restore mobility and relieve pain usually associated with arthritis and other hip diseases or injuries, while knee implants are utilized in the replacement of knee joints. Hence, such significant increase in the number of hip and knee replacements in the Asia Pacific region, is expected to augment the Asia Pacific metal trauma implant market growth over the forecast period.

However, dearth of global standardization in the Asia Pacific Metal Trauma Implant market all over the world is likely to hamper growth of the global Asia Pacific Metal Trauma Implant market over the forecast period.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:

The epidemic of Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted several industries. The virus outbreak in China spread across more than 100 countries around the world due to which many countries announced stringent lockdown regulations across nations in order to curb the virus spread. Several industrial operations were disrupted during this period as many businesses were closed down. The pandemic negatively impacted many markets including the one in discussion as product demand and sales significantly declined during the pandemic. However, as the pandemic situation goes back to normal, the market is likely to regain growth.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

Asia Pacific metal trauma implant market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period owing to launch of new products by key players in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2019, Siora Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., an India-based orthopedic implant and instruments manufacturer and exporter company, launched its new range of locking bone plates. These comprise of three categories of locking plate system including micro & mini locking plate, small fragment locking system, and large fragment locking plate system suited for different bones of the human anatomy.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

▪ Research Objectives

▪ Assumptions

▪ Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

▪ Report Description

- Market Definition and Scope

▪ Executive Summary

- Market Snippet, By Type

- Market Snippet, By Application

- Market Snippet, By Region

▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

▪ Market Dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Market Opportunities

Continue...

𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗞𝗸𝗸 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀

