Transport Packaging Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers & Trend Analysis Till 2030

The global transport packaging market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global transport packaging market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, upcoming market trends, technological innovations, and value chain analysis. Advanced analytical methods such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and investment analysis have been used by the authors to explain the Transport Packaging industry’s highly competitive scenario and development scope over the forecast period on a deeper level.

In this report, the global packaging industry is segmented on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. The authors have also implemented many primary and secondary research methodologies to derive vital data & information about the key regional markets of the global packaging industry including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report offers key insights into the factors positively influencing the revenue growth of each regional market and provides information about the most lucrative investment opportunities for all stakeholders, investors, and clients in these markets. Furthermore, the report elucidates the intensely competitive scenario of the Transport Packaging industry and highlights the key strategic developments taking place in the industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate deals, and partnerships & collaborations.

Transport packaging is a part of shipping process that confers protection and containment to items and products while handling, storage, transportation, and in-transit. Transportation packaging is specifically designed for good that are in transit and shipped by truck or train. Transport packaging is often designed according to both local and export conditions, in case the goods are sent from one country to another. Products are often handled several times throughout the entire supply chain and this can cause damage to the product if the packaging is not appropriate. This is leading to increasing efforts to minimize supply chain hazards by creating robust solutions that address issues such as rough handling or falling off machinery, in-transit stacking, loose-load vibrations, and temperature and humidity effects on the product. Designing for distribution can prevent these hazards and help brands and companies reach true packaging optimization, thereby reducing material costs and environmental impacts of overpacking. Right sizing of transport packaging can reduce or eliminate the need for void fill materials and result in additional cost savings.

Growing consumer demand for lightweight packaging and availability of lighter alternatives to packaging materials has the potential to transform transport packaging. Lightweight packaging can reduce supply chain costs, provide sustainable choices, minimize transportation costs, and allow brands and businesses to connect with consumers who value environmental responsibility. In addition, increasing use of reusable packaging such as reusable containers and pallets can reduce transport packaging wastes and allow companies to reduce the impact of their packaging on the environment. Demand for reusable packaging products, materials, and related services has significantly increased over the recent past as it can reduce the need for manufacturing single-use plastic packaging, in turn, saving energy and labor costs, reducing packaging waste, and minimizing raw material costs to the companies. This is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the transport packaging market over the forecast period.

Revenue growth of the global packaging industry is primarily attributed to rise in global population, increasing demand for consumer goods worldwide, and increasing adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions across various industry verticals including food & beverage, pharmaceutical, retail & e-commerce, and electronics industries. Increasing imports & exports of goods worldwide, rapid development of the transportation & logistics infrastructure, technological advances in cold chain logistics solutions, and development of advanced and environmentally sustainable raw materials for packaging to reduce carbon footprint are other major factors contributing to the global packaging industry revenue growth.

Rising trend of sustainable packaging and growing importance of sustainability for public and businesses are some factors that can contribute to revenue growth of the market. Sustainable transport packaging, particularly, delivery and transport packaging, use biodegradable and sturdy containers that can improve environmental performance and image of the businesses. Sustainable transport packaging can reduce raw material requirement and waste disposal costs, reduce handling and storage costs, and can attract more consumers who are eco-conscious. Transport packaging enables easy storage and transportation of all kinds of product. Lightweight packaging can increase efficiency of transportation, lower carbon footprint, reduce costs, and offer convenient and accessible packaging. Transport packaging protects products and transports them in a safe and secure way throughout the supply chain. Implementation of reusable packaging systems and increasing use of collapsible packaging are some other factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top companies profiled in the report:

• SGS SA

• Eltete TPM Ltd.

• Nefab AB

• International Paper Co.

• BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

• Papier-Mettler KG

• Deufol SE

• Honeycomb Cellpack A/S

• Mondi Group PLC

• Borealis AG

• Dongguan Uni-Packing Heavy-Duty Packing Technology Co., Ltd.

• Yinghua Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

• Forest Printing & Packing Co., Ltd.

• Shenzhen Sihai Packaging Material Co., Ltd.

• Hengxin Industry Co., Limited, etc.

