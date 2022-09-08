Diaphragm Pumps Market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to be valued at US$ 8,867.0 Mn from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights, Europe is expected to provide immense growth opportunities for the diaphragm pump market. Europe accounts for a total 27.0% share in the global diaphragm pump market

The global diaphragm pumps market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 8,867.0 Mn in 2032, with sales growing at a positive CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the diaphragm pumps market will reach an estimated US$ 4,870.0 Mn. The rise in the release and development of many compact diaphragm pumps that are compact and simpler in design is accountable for the steady growth of the market over the projected period.



Diaphragm pumps are comprised of a rubber or polymeric reciprocating diaphragm and check valves that control the incoming and outgoing fluid. The market for diaphragm pumps is primarily driven by the rising application of the product. Owing to the rapid progression in technology, compact and comparatively simple in design diaphragm pumps have been introduced into the market.

This has led to the product’s usage in many industries which, in turn, contributes to its market growth over this period of observation. Additionally, many benefits like variable flow control, low maintenance, and other features have augmented the sales of diaphragm pumps in the global market.

Moreover, diaphragm pumps are used in various offshore drilling applications. These pumps are also well fitted to transport toxic and corrosive fluids with no leakage. All these factors foster an environment of growth for the diaphragm pumps market during the assessment period. Again, the emergence of air-operated double diaphragm pumps for the conveyance of liquids containing large solids without using electricity is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the diaphragm pump market.

“Introduction of compact diaphragm pumps along with low maintenance costs are expected to bolster the market growth of diaphragm pumps over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

High cost of air-operated double diaphragm pumps may hamper the market growth.

Expanding industrial and manufacturing sectors are driving the market in North America.

Europe is predicted to account for 27.0% of the global market share.

Asia Pacific is expected to demonstrate a substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

Start-ups in the market are focusing on the quality and innovation of the market.





Competitive Landscape

Graco Inc., Dover Corporation, Tapflo AB, Seepex GmbH, Verder Group, Flowserve Corporation, IDEX CorporationXylem Inc. SPX Flow Technology AB, LEWA GmbH, Yamada Corporation, and Ingersoll Rand Plc., among others, are some of the major players in the diaphragm pumps market that is profiled in the full version of the report.

In a highly competitive market, major players are focusing on engaging in strategies like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into the Diaphragm Pumps Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global diaphragm pumps market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on the mechanism (air-operated diaphragm pumps, electrically operated diaphragm pumps), application (dewatering diaphragm pumps, filter press diaphragm pumps, fluid transfer diaphragm pumps, metering and dispensing diaphragm pumps), operation (single diaphragm pumps, double diaphragm pumps), end use (construction industry, chemicals and petrochemicals industry, pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage industry, printing and packaging industry, paper and pulp industry), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the diaphragm pumps market in North America is predicted to exhibit immense growth over the forecast period. The region is expected to account for about 25% of the global market. This growth is attributed to the expanding and sustainable growth of the industrial and manufacturing sectors in this region. The advancing chemical and construction industry is also expected to support the market growth in this region.

In Europe, the diaphragm pumps market is expected to hold around 27.0% of the global market share. Strong economic growth and the immense presence of many international manufacturers of diaphragm pumps via partnerships and collaborations.

The Asia Pacific diaphragm pump market is likely to undergo tremendous growth over the forecast period. Increasing development of water and wastewater infrastructure propel the growth of this market in the region during this assessment period.

