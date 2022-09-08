Silicon Photonics Market Is Likely To Experience A Tremendous Growth In Near Future

Emergen Research Logo

The rising demand for high bandwidth, high data transfer, and government initiative to move towards e-banking are driving the market growth.

Market Size – USD 980 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 22.7%, Market Trends – Rise in adoption of 2.5D integrated onboard silicon photonics by data centers. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silicon Photonics Market is expected to reach USD 4.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The introduction of 5G technology and growing demand for bandwidth will provide an option for corporations to expand their R&D initiatives in the photonics sector. In 5G connectivity, this modern system will help to channel a large volume of data traffic at a low cost and to transform the radio access network efficiently. With the acceptance of cloud services, there is an increased rate of data traffic, which has directed to an rise in the demand for data centers. The rising demand for high-speed data transmission in data centers is projected to boost the demand for silicon photonics.

The Silicon Photonics Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Silicon Photonics industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Silicon Photonics market along with crucial statistical data about the Silicon Photonics market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., AIO Core Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Mellanox Technologies Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, NKT Photonics, STMicroelectronics NV, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The laser segment is expected to dominate the market with a significant share of 33.7% over the forecast timeframe due to the increasing development of tunable lasers and hybrid silicon. The waveguide segment is projected to grow substantially owing to the wise use of this component in the telecommunication sector.

The telecommunication industry is anticipated to witness the highest market growth rate throughout the forecast period due to the implementation of 5G technologies to deliver higher bandwidth and high-speed data transfer. As a result of developments in remote diagnostics and remote surgery in the medical and healthcare industries, the demand for silicon photonics is expected to expand in the healthcare industry.

North America has the largest market for multiplexer wavelength filters, and silicon optical modulators, become a lucrative destination for businesses to start the silicon photonics market due to government encouragement. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly due to an increasing population, growth in urbanization, and rising demand for data transmission.

The Optical Cable segment is expected to dominate the market due to the capability of transmitting high data rates in the long-range. The transceivers segment is anticipated to experience steady growth due to its high integration capability, which allows high-speed data transmission, as well as the capability to consume low power.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Silicon Photonics Market on the basis of product, component, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Switches

Transceivers

Optical Attenuators

Optical Cable

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Photodetector

Modulator

Laser

Waveguides

Filter

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Telecommunication & IT

Defense

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Silicon Photonics market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Silicon Photonics market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Silicon Photonics market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Silicon Photonics market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

