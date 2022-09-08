Submit Release
Cassava Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, announced today that it has been invited to present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held in New York.

Remi Barbier, President & CEO, will participate in-person at this corporate event. Institutional investors who are registered for this conference may log into www.hcwevents.com to request a meeting with Cassava Sciences, pending availability.

Event details follow:
Date: Tuesday, September 13th
Time: 3:30pm to 4:00 Eastern Time
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/ffcd827b-9de0-4b05-a6fd-5ea79810a3ee

A live webcast will be available on the “Investors” page of Cassava Sciences’ website, www.CassavaSciences.com. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing – but not removing – a critical protein in the brain. We are currently testing simufilam, our lead drug candidate for the proposed treatment of Alzheimer's disease dementia, in a large Phase 3 clinical program under Special Protocol Assessments from the FDA.


Eric Schoen
512-296-6757
eschoen@cassavasciences.com

Primary Logo

Cassava Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

