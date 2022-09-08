Automotive Digital Cockpit Market PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2026
PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Outlook: 2026
A digital cockpit is an assembly of digital instruments including an infotainment system with one or two digital screens and knobs in a vehicle that offer reliable safety information to the driver. The digital cockpit also offers a driver access to media and maps using instrumental clusters, HMI applications, and wireless connectivity in the vehicle improving the attention, focus, and driving experience on the road. Nowadays, digital cockpit has become an integral and highly attractive component in vehicles, as demand for immersive digital experience and advanced features by consumers is rising.
For instance, recently the Seoul Company revealed its 2019 digital cockpit, in partnership with Harman, which imbues Samsung’s voice assistant with automotive intelligence. In January 2018, Visteon showcased modern technology in the digital cockpit market for autonomous driving and introduced its DriveCore autonomous driving controller, which is a hardware/software platform that enables automakers to build an autonomous driving solution in an open collaboration model. In October 2018, Continental revealed a full-color demonstrator of an automotive-specific Head-up Display (HUD) based on waveguide technology, in collaboration with DigiLens.
Key Market Players Profiled –
Visteon
Continental
Robert Bosch
Denso
Clarion
Magneti Marelli
Valeo
Calsonic Kansei Corporation
Magna International
ZF Friedrichshafen
By Region -
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (France, Germany, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, MIddle East, Africa)
Key Benefits for Stakeholders –
This study comprises analytical depiction of the automotive digital cockpit market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in automotive digital cockpit industry.
The automotive digital cockpit market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current automotive digital cockpit market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.
