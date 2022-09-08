Fragstore.com conquering Germany with amazing statues, devices, plush toys and apparel for the gaming and esports
Fragstore.com introduced esports and gaming products during Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany.
Gamescom 2022 was one of the first biggest events in the gaming industry since covid-19 started and with these game-changing aspirations, Fragstore.com made every moment exceptional.”GERMANY, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are still impressed and excited after Gamescom 2022, which took place in Cologne in August from 23 to 28! One of the biggest, fun, extraordinary and geek event visited thousands of people all over Europe and the whole world. Cologne hosted different companies who have been presenting their own ideas, products and services. Hence, one company from Cyprus which has a representative office and warehouse in the Czech Republic also took place in this event and just made it rock! If you’ve been around halls 2.1 and 5.1 you might be seeing their booths around with amazing people from their team, smiling, energized, well organized and highly professional in their sphere.
— Mercy
We have just dropped by their booths and we are excited with the products they were selling or some of them just presented. Blizzard, Iron Studios, The Witcher, Dota 2, Pure Arts, Quantum Mechanics, Dark Horse, Marvel, WP Merchandise, Dark Project, GLHF, cyberpunk 77, Apex Legends, Minico, Bandai Namco and many other products have been available for all visitors with special prices, discounts and personalized offers, or some of them only for exhibition.
Moreover, only Fragstore.com made this event remarkable with their lottery, games, quizzes and even more with racing on their professional gaming chairs FragON.
Everyone was able to participate and no one left without gifts and great emotions all around their booth.
Not a single row was fulfilled with exclusive, newly made and official mousepads by FS Holding under Blizzard’s license. These mousepads were developed and created based on World of Warcraft, Diablo II and Ressuructed, Diablo IV cult games aroused great admiration and demand. Fascinating Lilith, Lich King, Illidan and Sylvanas brought a special mood to the place.
We all love soft memories, but what this store provided was more than that with plush toys made in Kyiv, Ukraine. Plush toys and pillows based on the game World of Tanks, Mortal Kombat, Assassin Creed and the fandom series of Rick & Morty, as well as bunnies, dragons and sharks got huge attention and warm emotions among the fans and their children.
Finally, this store sells not only statues and plushes. These guys making their own way for professional gamers with outstanding and affordable devices for gamers which might be also used for your work or study. Dark Project brand produces keyboards and headsets, mouse bungees and headset holders under GLHF.fun brand are suitable to each other for people who have their own lifestyle, the creative mood of their work or gamespace and even for the present.
Gamescom 2022 was one of the first biggest events in esports, anime, pop culture and the gaming industry since covid-19 started and with these game-changing aspirations, the world will become better, brighter and funnier for all people across the world.
Fragstore.com
FS Holding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
Fragstore.com