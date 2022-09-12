Camel Milk Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Growing availability of quality powdered milk through online channels across the world are contributing to the growth of the global camel milk market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the global camel milk market size is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The increase in the demand for pasteurized milk products, the rise in the adoption of camel milk products with innovative flavors, and the growing availability of quality powdered milk through online channels across the world are contributing to the growth of the Global Camel Milk Market. The robust focus on developing camel milk for various applications with innovative flavors based on the tastes of the consumers are some of the factors driving the Global Camel Milk Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the camel milk market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the Rest of the World held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the growing adoption of powdered milk products in the Middle East region. Moreover, the increasing demand for raw camel milk for its whey protein is further propelling the demand for Camel Milk. Additionally, the Rest of the World is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers owing to the growing research and development activities to develop camel milk for various applications.
2. The robust growth in the Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others are driving the Global Camel Milk Market. However, the rise in the prevalence of lactose intolerance is one of the major factors impeding the Global Camel Milk market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Camel Milk Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Global Camel Milk market based on the type can be further segmented into Raw Milk and Pasteurized Milk. The Raw Milk segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. However, Pasteurized Milk is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for pasteurized milk in developed nations and the increase in the availability of pasteurized milk products in supermarkets and hypermarkets.
2. The Global Camel Milk market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others. The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. However, the Online Channels segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
3. The rise in the demand for camel milk products with innovative flavors and the growing inclination towards online channels for milk products are propelling the growth of the Global Camel Milk Market.
4. The Global Camel Milk market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The Rest of the World held a dominant market share of 35% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the camel milk industry are -
1. Camelicious
2. Desert Farms, Inc.
3. Camel Dairy Farm Smits
4. Vital Camel Milk Ltd
5. Al-Ain Farms
