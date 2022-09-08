Submit Release
Westbound lane closure added on Interstate 64 near Nitro and St. Albans exits for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Both eastbound and westbound slow lanes on Interstate 64 will be closed between mile markers 41 and 42.5 from 8 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, to accommodate lifting steel support structures into place. Digital message boards and traffic cameras will be installed on the supports.
 
Contractors will conduct a rolling roadblock in both directions at about 9 p.m. to allow the 130-foot horizontal support structure to be lifted into place.​​

