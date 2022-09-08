Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Is Expected to Reach $34.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, growing awareness of the disease across the world, increase in development of new drugs, increased government support for the management of inflammatory bowel disease drives the growth of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market. Based on type, the Crohn’s disease segment is likely to maintain its dominance through 2031. Region wise, Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market generated $21.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2021 $ 21.0 Billion Market Size in 2031 $ 34.5 Billion CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages in Report 274 Segments covered Type, Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the inflammatory bowel disease treatment market. This is due to the increase in number of government initiatives to protect patients with inflammatory bowel disease, as those patients were more prone to acquire infection due to their immunosuppressive therapies.

The pharmaceutical sector opened new approaches and collaborations in the industry to respond to the urgent needs of the pandemic.

The market is anticipated to grow even more in the post-pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market based on type, drug class, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the Crohn’s disease segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ulcerative colitis segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on drug class, the TNF inhibitors segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the JAK inhibitors segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The research also encompasses a study of the segments such as corticosteroids, aminosalicylates, anti-integrin, IL inhibitors and others.

Based on distribution channel, the drug store and retail pharmacy segment was largest market in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online pharmacy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031. The research also analyzes the hospital pharmacy segment.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecasted timeframe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market analyzed in the research include AbbVie Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Celltrion Healthcare, Eli-Lilly, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., and UCB S.A.

The report analyzes these key players of the global inflammatory bowel disease treatment market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

