Updated COVID-19 Boosters and Flu Shots Now Available at All Stop & Shop Pharmacies

Updated COVID-19 Boosters May Be Administered Alongside Flu Vaccine

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the CDC urging everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccination by the end of October, Stop & Shop today announced that the flu shots are now available at its more than 200 pharmacy locations across the Northeast. In addition to flu shots, Stop & Shop is now offering the updated COVID-19 boosters. Customers can receive immunizations for both the flu and COVID-19 at once, as the CDC has indicated that these vaccines may be administered alongside one another.



Stop & Shop offers several types of flu vaccines, and its licensed, trained, and trusted pharmacists can help each patient select the type that is best for them to address any concerns about allergies, preservatives, or potential adverse effects. In addition to flu shots, customers aged 5 and older in need of a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at once with no need for a waiting period. Stop & Shop pharmacies have an ample supply of no-cost Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines for eligible patients, as well as updated COVID-19 boosters.

Aside from flu and COVID-19, our pharmacists are experienced in screening for risk factors and providing immunization to help protect against shingles, pneumonia, and tetanus. Customers should consult their local Stop & Shop pharmacist for a full immunization review and to discuss other important immunizations that can help keep them and their families healthy.

“Stop & Shop’s Pharmacies are ready to continue our longstanding mission of taking care of our communities this flu season,” shares Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy at Stop & Shop. “We are well-stocked and offer same-day immunizations, either with an appointment or on a walk-in basis. While prices associated with vaccinations are dependent upon customers’ insurance plans, most flu shots end up being low or no-cost, while COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are provided at no cost. Stop & Shop aims to make it easy for everyone to get the care they need to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy this fall.”

Stop & Shop takes extensive health and safety precautions at its pharmacies and has secured additional stock of the flu vaccine, anticipating higher demand because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To receive a flu, COVID-19, or other immunizations, customers will be required to wear face coverings, and pharmacists will be equipped with face coverings and gloves. The immunization area will have strict disinfecting and sanitization measures in place between each patient.

To find a Stop & Shop Pharmacy near you, to view which vaccine is available in your local Stop & Shop Pharmacy, or to schedule an immunization appointment, visit www.stopandshop.com/pages/ss-pharmacy.

