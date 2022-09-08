Affinion Probate Achieve Over 1000 Positive Reviews on Trustpilot For Their Grant of Probate Service That Can Deliver the Grant to You in 30 Working Days

/EIN News/ -- Birmingham, UK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birmingham, UK – Affinion Probate is the trading name of Affinion Partnership Ltd who offer a range of Probate and Estate Administration services, as well as free advice on the practical matters that should be considered following a bereavement through their Affinion Bereavement Services.

They have now reached the impressive milestone of achieving over 1000 positive reviews on Trustpilot for their reliable, expert, and efficient Grant of Probate service and are rated 4.9/5* with 97% reviews choosing to rank their experience with Affinion as ‘excellent.’

Their team of expert advisors are committed to providing you with an exceptional customer service by taking the time to understand your personal situation, focus on your needs positively, accurately, and professionally. Affinion offer a transparent service with fixed and low prices, to keep things simple during a difficult time and guarantee to deliver your Grant of Probate within 30 working days instead of the industry standard of 4 months.

Expert Services You Can Trust

After a bereavement you will need to begin the process of settling the personal affairs of the deceased.

Normally, this process includes informing the relevant government departments and financial institutions, administering their estate, organising their funeral, and you may also be asked for a Grant of Probate (or Letters of Administration if there is no Will.)

This legal document allows the assets of the deceased to be released to one or more people who have the legal authority to act and administer their estate.

Without the Grant of Probate, the assets of the estate, such as bank accounts and other financial assets previously owned by the deceased, are ‘frozen’ and cannot be accessed to safeguard them against ‘incorrect distribution’ to the wrong people.

Affinion Probate are specialists in delivering a fast and affordable Grant of Probate (or Letters of Administration) service that is provided by their team of experienced and regulated Solicitors.

Unlike traditional Probate providers Affinion obtain the grant for a fixed and inclusive industry leading fee of £489 for a standard application or £979 for a complex application. Their team endeavour to deliver the Grant of Probate or Letters of Administration to you within just 30 working days instead of the usual 4-month time period that other companies take to process and send the grant.

Their team of Probate specialists understand that this can be a difficult time for you and do their utmost to make the experience as stress-free as possible by removing the burdens and responsibilities of the application process from you, whilst also:

Providing you a dedicated Case Manager who will handle your application

Checking the validity of the Will or apply the Rules of Intestacy if there is no Will

Completing the Probate application form

Prepare the Statement of Truth required to be signed by the Executors or Administrators

Completing the relevant Inheritance Tax forms

Applying for the Grant of Probate

Calculating any Inheritance Tax liability

The plethora of highly rated Affinion Trustpilot reviews strongly show how their team are not only committed to providing you with a high-quality service that efficiently completes all of the legal and tax responsibilities required to obtain the Grant on your behalf and enable you to then administer the deceased’s estate, but also, how they consistently surpass customers’ expectations by offering excellent additional services.

One of these services is taking care of the entire Estate Administration process for you. This includes paying any debts, preparing the relevant accounts, collecting in assets, and distributing the remainder of the estate to the beneficiaries, so that you have peace of mind from knowing that everything has been completed by the experts at Affinion.

