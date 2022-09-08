RFPIO’s 3rd Annual RISE UP Conference Goes In-Person and International

Sign up to receive a discount to attend live in North America or Europe

/EIN News/ -- BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the company bringing efficiency to the revenue lifecycle, today announced the dates and locations of its RISEUP 2023 conference. Now in its third year, RISEUP is the must-attend event for sales, pre-sales, and proposal teams across all industries looking to up their game and grow as a professional, elevate their knowledge of the RFPIO platform, and enhance their organization’s ability to create revenue efficiently. The in-person event will take place in Austin, TX May 2-4, 2023 and Amsterdam, Netherlands June 20-22.



This two-day event will feature both in person and streaming content including exclusive presentations and interactive sessions geared at resolving the inefficiencies sales and proposal teams face as they work to increase pipeline and drive growth.

“Efficiency is critical for B2B revenue teams,” said Ganesh Sankar of RFPIO. “With RFPIO, we’re making it possible for revenue driving teams to adapt to rapidly changing expectations of key prospects and customers, and to bring efficiency to the entire revenue lifecycle in ways that no other platform can do today.”

Past events have featured keynotes from Christina Brady, Chief Strategy Officer at Sales Assembly and Steve Silvers, Vice President for the sales operations practice at Forrester. Sign-up here to be among the first to hear as details for 2023 are released as well as receive a code for $100 off registration.

RFPIO is the response management platform of choice for organizations like Accenture, Adobe, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Visa, Zoom, Cigna, and more. To learn more about RFPIO, please visit www.rfpio.com/ .

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software and the industry's first AI-enabled RFP software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to manage responses to RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, Security Questionnaires, and DDQs. Through robust and bi-directional integrations, with an open API, teams can connect their people and improve content quality and accessibility — enabling collaboration without boundaries. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Adam Brett

adam@crenshawcomm.com

516.320.0164