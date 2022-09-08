Greene Concepts’ Be Water Now Sold In All Florida Turnpike Service Center Locations

/EIN News/ -- Marion, North Carolina, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that its Florida distributor H2O Artesian has recently placed BE WATERTM into all Florida Turnpike Shell Gas Station service plaza convenience stores. In cooperation with Florida Turnpike Services, LLC , which oversees the Shell Gas Station service plazas . The Company’s flagship BE WATERTM artesian spring water is now currently available and being sold in all eight service plaza convenience store locations.

The Florida Turnpike is a north-south toll road providing fast, convenient routes to many interstates, including I-4, I-75, and I-95. It consists of 498 total miles (2,433 lane miles) and 144 interchanges and handles the bulk of traffic from Orlando to Florida’s major east coast cities and used by nearly 3 million customers each day. The turnpike contains a total of eight service plazas on its mainline route (one every 45 miles), that are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Florida Turnpike service plaza locations include:

Okahumpka Shell – 70 (Mile Marker #300), Wildwood, FL

Turkey Lake Shell – 80 (Mile Marker #263), Ocoee, FL

Canoe Creek Shell – 90 (Mile Marker #229), St. Cloud, FL

Fort Drum Shell – 100 (Mile Marker #184), Okeechobee, FL

Fort Pierce Shell – 110 (Mile Marker #145), Port St. Lucie, FL

West Palm Beach Shell – 120 (Mile Marker #94), Lake Worth, FL

Pompano Shell – 130 (Mile Marker #64), Pompano, FL

Snapper Creek Shell – 160 (Mile Marker #19), Miami, FL

Brian Adkins, one of Artesian H2O’s principal partners along with Mike McMurray, conveys, “The Florida Turnpike service plazas receive a high volume of daily traffic from millions of commuters each day and our presence in each of them is significant. We collaborated with Florida Turnpike Services along with the managers of each of the service centers to highlight BE WATER in a way that differentiates it from other brands while capturing the customer’s attention at a reasonable price (between $1.49 - $1.99 per bottle). This includes the use of quality point-of-purchase displays that highlight the clean look of the label along with the USA-Proud tie-in to encourage American pride among consumers when they purchase BE WATER.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “We are delighted to see that H2O Artesian has once again helped to increase the footprint of BE WATER. The Florida Turnpike not only receives a large volume of travelers but also continues to grow via continued capital improvements and expansion leading to even more commuters and therefore more service center customers and greater interest for our brand into the future.”

Mr. Greene concludes, “H2O Artesian has enabled BE WATER to reach a new audience with multiple pallets sold within the service centers over the past several weeks alone. H2O Artesian has secured a solid partnership with Florida Turnpike Services and all eight service plaza convenience stores while helping them to increase revenues and improve the customer’s quality of service. Thanks to Brian, Mike, their distributor team, and also the service plaza leadership teams, more and more people are realizing the immediate benefit of BE WATER for hydration and health to help satisfy them during points of travel within the state of Florida.”

About Florida’s Turnpike

With hundreds of miles of safe and beautifully maintained toll roads, Florida’s Turnpike offers convenient routes and easy access to major highways throughout the State. In addition, Florida’s Turnpike provides travelers with outstanding customer service and amenities. Florida’s Turnpike System is used daily by more than three million customers and is operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (formed in 2002), part of the Florida Department of Transportation. Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise employs private sector business practices to operate its system of limited-access toll highways for the benefit of Florida’s traveling public.

About H2O Artesian, Inc.

H2O Artesian, Inc. is a Satellite Beach and Melbourne, Florida based distributor that services the entire state of Florida and distributes all of Greene Concepts brands. The company was established by Mike McMurray and Brian Adkins, who combined have over 50 years of sales and promotion expertise to retailers and consumers.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

