GRYT Health to Host Fourth Annual Global Virtual Cancer Conference (GVCC) in November 2022

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRYT ("grit") Health, a patient experience and research company, is hosting the fourth annual Global Virtual Cancer Conference (GVCC) from Nov. 2-5, 2022. GVCC is the original digital cancer conference created by a team of cancer survivors and caregivers. GVCC 2022 will address topics critical to improving cancer-related outcomes and experiences with interactive sessions encompassing cancer prevention, timely topics for patients and survivors, resources for caregivers, and a day of sessions for social workers and healthcare professionals.

"I am beyond thrilled for this year's Global Virtual Cancer Conference," said Hailey Johnston, Empowerment Manager at GRYT Health. "I can't decide if I am most excited for our speaker lineup, the opportunities we have for peer connection or our new prevention and early detection track, but it is going to be so different from anything we've done before and in all the best ways."

Conference highlights include:

Three different tracks of sessions, including virtual sessions tailored to patients/survivors, caregivers and supportive loved ones, and, new this year, early detection/prevention that provides education and connection for those wanting to learn more about the importance of early screening and related topics

A dedicated day (Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022) with live sessions specifically crafted for cancer care professionals

Participating organizations sharing up-to-date information and resources in a virtual-friendly and welcoming environment

A dedicated session entirely in the Spanish-language

Live Spanish translation and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting for all sessions

In its first three years, GVCC has brought together more than 7,100 individuals from nearly 55 countries, 200+ different speakers who bring their own unique experience to the discussions, and more than 100 non-profit patient advocacy organizations to participate in resource sharing and engagement.

"Now in its fourth year, this year's GVCC is bigger and better than all of the previous years combined," said Uma Rana, Senior Vice President of Empowerment at GRYT Health. "There's truly something for everyone in this year's session agenda and we can't wait to see everyone connecting on a personal, human level that our platform helps facilitate."

GVCC 2022 is hosted on GRYT Health's proprietary virtual technology platform that encourages interaction. The system leverages Zoom meeting functionality for presentations. Registration for GVCC 2022 is free and available to all at https://globalvirtualcancerconference.com/.

The founding partner since 2019 for GVCC 2022 is Bristol Myers Squibb. Sponsors of the event include Bayer, EMD Serono, Seagen, Syneos Health, and Takeda.

CURE Media Group is our exclusive media partner.

About GRYT Health

GRYT Health is a patient-centered company that puts people, rather than disease, at the heart of research and innovation to advance science. We are improving outcomes for all people facing a diagnosis through a relentless focus on patient experience. Our patient experience and research solutions are focused on providing positive health outcomes for anyone facing a diagnosis.

Our mission is to improve quality of life and increase survival for people facing cancer through the relentless focus on patient experience. Our company was started by patients and caregivers, for patients and caregivers. We work with bold companies who put the patient and caregiver at the center of everything they do. Together, we are moving healthcare forward, with the people and organizations we respect most. Visit https://grythealth.com to learn more.

