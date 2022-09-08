Arcimoto FUVs Now Available to Rent at Hyatt Place Eugene/Oakway Center

/EIN News/ -- EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles, and Hyatt Place Eugene/Oakway Center today announced that Arcimoto Fun Utility Vehicles are now available for guests to rent directly at the hotel.



“What better way for guests at the Hyatt Place Eugene/Oakway Center to explore the Emerald City than in our family of EVs that are built right here in Eugene,” said Lynn Yeager, Arcimoto Chief Experience Officer. “We believe partnering with awesome hotels for a fully integrated rental experience is essential to our growth strategy in tourist destinations worldwide.”

Hyatt Place Eugene/Oakway Center is centrally located in Eugene, and perfectly situated for discovering the Southern Willamette Valley. Guests will be able to rent directly from Arcimoto representatives located in the first floor lobby and begin exploring Eugene and further afield into the Willamette Valley’s winding roads and stunning wine country. The Hyatt Place is located at 333 Oakway Road in Eugene in the center of Eugene’s premier lifestyle center, Oakway Center

“We're thrilled to partner with Arcimoto to offer this innovative new electric vehicle to guests,” said Allen Pike, Regional Director of Operations for the Hyatt Place Eugene/Oakway Center. “We pride ourselves on offering guests an experience that goes above and beyond, and giving our guests the opportunity to experience an FUV as they explore the area is a great way to provide them a memorable visit.”

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

