Cytonics Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15th at 12pm EST

/EIN News/ -- JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytonics Corporation, a biotechnology research and development company engineering novel biologic treatments for osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal diseases, today announced that Joey Bose, President and CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15, 2022, at 12pm EST. Mr. Bose will discuss their recent progress towards FDA clinical trials for their lead drug candidate, “CYT-108,” a genetically engineered protein therapy for osteoarthritis, and the equity crowdfunding investment opportunity in Cytonics.



DATE: September 15, 2022

TIME: 12:00pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3StcgIH





Available for 1x1 meetings: September 16th – 23rd

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Recently completed manufacturing of GMP-grade CYT-108, the company’s lead drug candidate for osteoarthritis

Recently completed their final preclinical study to assess the toxicity of CYT-108 (no drug-related adverse events were observed)

On track to submit the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA by mid-4Q22

On track to begin the first-in-human Phase 1a clinical trial for CYT-108 as a treatment for osteoarthritis by 1Q23

On track to raise $5M in the company’s ongoing Reg CF equity crowdfund (ending October 14 th ). Learn more here.

). Learn more here. The company has raised over $20M to date and J&J is a 14% shareholder

About Cytonics

Cytonics Corp. is a privately held biotech company developing diagnostics and therapeutics for osteoarthritis (OA). Their flagship product, the “Autologous Protease Inhibitor Concentrate” (APIC), is an FDA-approved medical device that employs a proprietary filtration system to selectively concentrate a therapeutic protein (called “alpha-2-macroglobulin”, or “A2M”) from patients’ own blood. Alpha-2-macroglobulin binds to and inhibits the catabolic enzymes that erode cartilage tissue in arthritic joints. The company licensed the APIC therapy to distributors in both the human and veterinary markets (2015); the commercial success of APIC is a testament to A2M’s effectiveness in promoting cartilage regeneration and restoration of joint health. Cytonics is currently developing a synthetic, genetically modified “super A2M” protein that is 2-4x more potent than the naturally occurring A2M molecule. Dubbed “CYT-108,” this biopharmaceutical has demonstrated an acceptable safety profile and clear indications of activity in promoting cartilage regeneration in preclinical trials. The company is preparing for a Phase 1a study of CYT-108 as a treatment of OA of the knee (1Q23). They are currently raising capital via equity crowdfunding (round ends October 14th).

