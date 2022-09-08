Deem Wins Four MUSE Creative Awards

Among more than 6,000 global entries, the business travel booking software maker’s Miles Ahead virtual events were selected as gold-level award winners and its updated brand identity received silver-level honors.

/EIN News/ -- Oakland, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile-first corporate travel management software provider, today announced four more awards in global competitions. The company’s Miles Ahead virtual events from 2021 and 2022 won two gold honors from MUSE Creative in the B2B and Tech Events categories. The awards were based both on the events’ brand design and aesthetic as well as their results. Additionally, Deem’s updated brand identity earned two silver awards.

Deem launched its new brand and corporate travel booking and management software, Etta, at Miles Ahead 2021, nearly a year into the global pandemic that all but halted travel. Those travel conditions led the company to rapidly produce its award-winning Travel SafetyCheck feature to help business travelers make the best choices for themselves and their companies when they truly needed to be on the road.

The refreshed Etta brand identity features a bright, energetic color palette that infuses liveliness and joy into the brand and travel platform design — a welcome update for travelers during unsettling times.

Deem held its second Miles Ahead event in March 2022 to further promote awareness of the software and its important features for business travelers despite lingering concerns. Announced at this event was the integration of Uber for Business with Etta, which helps travel managers provide more proactive duty of care and reveals travelers’ true mobility needs and previously hidden ride hail expenses.

“We collaborated as a team to launch Miles Ahead at a time when our community needed a place to connect and learn,” said Tahnee Perry, vice president of marketing at Deem. “It was inspirational to see how everyone came together, supported each other, and brainstormed actionable solutions to tough problems we were facing as an industry. Now that we’re seeing a return to business travel, the teams are even more inspired to keep improving the Etta experience for travelers and travel managers.”

Deem has received numerous prestigious awards in the last two years, including multiple honors from the American Business Awards and Fast Company.

The MUSE Awards is a series of competitions hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), an organization that has continuously strived to honor creatives and designers for their excellence, regardless of their background or experience in the field.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its award-winning, mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management software, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

