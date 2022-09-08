Alation Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency

Designation recognizes Alation has demonstrated expertise and helps organizations transform data into value

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency in the data governance and security category. This competency recognizes that Alation has demonstrated success in helping customers evaluate and use the tools and best practices for collecting, storing, governing, and analyzing data at any scale. In addition to achieving AWS Data and Analytics Competency status, Alation is an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner Program participant and its services are available in AWS Marketplace, further deepening the companies’ relationship .



Data and analytics are a competitive differentiator and primary source of value generation for organizations. With this competency, senior technology leaders and decision makers can easily identify Alation as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that possesses deep AWS expertise and delivers solutions seamlessly on AWS. This includes defining and enforcing policies; security and management of personal information; creating data catalogs and glossaries; delivering data lineage, data masking, and secure data federation.

Alation helps customers to speed cloud migration , take advantage of cloud innovation, and deliver the value of data on AWS. Using Alation, AWS customers can better find, curate, govern and identify best practices for querying data across AWS services including Amazon Redshift, Amazon EMR, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Glue, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Athena. Alation and AWS customers benefit from reliable and flexible analytics that empower data users to spend more time deriving insights from data as opposed to searching for data on multiple infrastructures.

“Despite a couple of turbulent years through the pandemic, the future looks bright for Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC),” said Damian Danowski, Managing Director, Data Services, Airlines Reporting Corporation. “By working with Alation and AWS for our cloud data migration strategy, our lean company will be better able to serve our customers and create new and innovative data products faster.”

“When we were considering Alation as a partner, their relationship with AWS was part of that equation. We’ve now witnessed Alation and AWS working together to enable our journey towards governed self-service data access and data discovery,” said Mark Perrault, Sr. Director, Enterprise Data Services, Sallie Mae. “Their combined efforts have been and will continue to be critical to our data governance program’s success.”

“This competency, and the fact we chose to build ACS on AWS, certifies that Alation provides our growing list of 200+ joint AWS customers with the highest quality data intelligence, governance, and security support for their data and analytics needs,” said Raj Gossain, Chief Product Officer, Alation. “This competency is rare in our space, and further differentiates Alation from its competitors. Now, AWS customers have the assurance that they will get even better value from their data using Alation.”

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 400 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation including AbbVie, Allianz Global Investors, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, General Mills, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list three times and is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.