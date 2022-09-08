ScaleFlux Announces Partnership with TD SYNNEX to Increase Market Footprint for Next-generation SSDs

This Collaboration Broadens Access to Computational Storage Technology to Meet Organizations’ Modern Infrastructure Needs

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScaleFlux , the leader in deploying SSDs with Computational Storage at scale, today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX , a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. Together, ScaleFlux and TD SYNNEX will work to improve customers’ access to Computational Storage products as they continue to invest in modern infrastructure to cope with massive data growth. By simply deploying a better SSD embedded with additional processing capabilities, customers can benefit from responsive performance and affordable scaling, without the addition of more complexity. Adoption is de-risked and greatly simplified by offering new technology packed into a familiar solution.



Today’s announcement follows the launch of the ScaleFlux Partner Program, including key partners across the U.S., EMEA, and APAC regions. By building partner relationships to operate at scale, ScaleFlux continues to extend its global footprint and reinforce its mission to turn data growth into a competitive advantage—by deploying SSDs with Computational Storage technology to offload storage processing from the CPU.



“Data growth is a complicated challenge for organizations of all sizes, as rapid growth can compromise their systems’ performance, capacity, and endurance. ScaleFlux provides a solution to harness this data growth no matter how much it accelerates,” said Rob Wilson, vice president of sales at ScaleFlux. “By partnering with an industry-leading distributor like TD SYNNEX, we can expand our reach to help significantly more organizations get more control over data growth. TD SYNNEX aligns seamlessly with our product line, and deeply understands the value of Computational Storage to meet organizations’ modern infrastructure demands.”

The ScaleFlux partnership with TD SYNNEX establishes a path to market for technology that customers need to adopt as a part of their strategy to cope with data growth. TD SYNNEX helps customers with ScaleFlux in three ways:

Simplify Engagement : Established tools and expertise to help customers transact with ScaleFlux

: Established tools and expertise to help customers transact with ScaleFlux Broaden Awareness : Being positioned within a technology ecosystem helps customers find the technologies they need

: Being positioned within a technology ecosystem helps customers find the technologies they need Increase Scale: Access to a large internal selling team helps customers and ScaleFlux do business across a broader market



"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Neal, vice president of New Vendor Acquisition at TD SYNNEX. "With ScaleFlux added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can maximize the value of their data processing and infrastructure, through Computational Storage."

To learn more about the ScaleFlux Partner Program, download the partner guide and visit their website .

About ScaleFlux

ScaleFlux helps customers harness data growth as a competitive advantage by building products that reduce complexity and accelerate the creation of value from data. In our first phase of rethinking the data pipeline for the modern data center, ScaleFlux has built a better SSD by embedding Computational Storage technology into flash drives. Now, customers can gain an edge by deploying storage intelligence to optimize their data center infrastructure for workloads like databases, analytics, IoT, and 5G. For more information, visit www.scaleflux.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/scaleflux/ .

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.