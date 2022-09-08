Unruly Partners with NewsGuard to Provide Advertisers with Robust Brand Safety Measures

NewsGuard’s human-vetted credibility ratings will enable advertisers leveraging Unruly’s platform to identify high-quality news inventory

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unruly, a leading video advertising platform, announced today that it will protect its advertisers with tools provided by NewsGuard, a company that rates news sources for credibility and transparency, to enable brands to advertise on vetted news and information inventory.



NewsGuard works with advertisers, agencies, and ad tech companies to help brands avoid ad placements on sites spreading false narratives and instead direct their ads to trustworthy news and information publishers. Unruly will have access to NewsGuard’s detailed trust ratings for thousands of news and information sources, developed by a team of trained journalists who use nine basic, apolitical journalistic criteria , to evaluate the credibility and transparency practices of each publisher.

“Unruly is committed to providing a quality, brand-safe marketplace for advertisers. This agreement gives our partners additional confidence that their ads will support rigorous, accountable news outlets,” said Jessica La Rosa, VP of Partnerships & Data, Tremor International. “We believe NewsGuard’s careful, manual process for evaluating sources is one of the best-in-breed approaches to tackling misinformation.”

The new partnership will enhance Unruly’s commitment to providing brand safety for advertisers, while also helping support quality journalism, and comes at a time when misinformation poses a potentially high risk for brands.

Recent industry and regulatory action have brought this phenomenon into focus, with the World Federation of Advertiser’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media adding “misinformation” to the list of online harms it deems inappropriate for advertising support. Moreover, the European Commission has now updated its Code of Practice on Disinformation with new standards for how companies should take steps to ensure that their advertising does not support publishers of disinformation. NewsGuard enables advertisers to meet the new GARM and EU standards — and is the only source-rating company that complies with all advertising-related commitments of the new EU Code, including providing publishers with a right of reply to their rating.

“We are pleased to partner with a company that shares our commitment to brand safety — especially on this critical issue of misinformation,” said NewsGuard Co-CEO Steven Brill. “Unruly’s efforts are not only helping make the internet a safer place for advertisers — but also a safer place for democracy.”

About NewsGuard

Launched in March 2018 by media entrepreneur and award-winning journalist Steven Brill and former Wall Street Journal publisher Gordon Crovitz, NewsGuard provides credibility ratings and detailed “Nutrition Labels” for thousands of news and information sources. NewsGuard rates all the news and information sources that account for 95% of online engagement across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Italy.

NewsGuard’s ratings are conducted by trained journalists using nine apolitical criteria of journalistic practice, including whether a news source repeatedly publishes false content, whether it regularly corrects or clarifies errors, and whether it avoids deceptive headlines. Based on the criteria, each source receives an overall trust rating, a trust score of 0-100, a score on each of the nine criteria, and a detailed “Nutrition Label” explaining the rating and providing examples of the site’s editorial practices. Advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising tech companies license NewsGuard’s ratings to direct their programmatic advertising toward legitimate journalism and avoid misinformation. For more information, including to download the browser extension and review the ratings process, visit newsguardtech.com .

About Unruly

A Tremor International brand, we’re called Unruly because, well, that’s what we are. Sure, we could fill this boilerplate with nods to our industry-leading video-first advertising platform, award-winning in-house creative capabilities and differentiated data sets. But we’d much rather focus on our partners’ success – be they content creators, agencies or brands – than boast about our own wins. We’re here to give you the tools to drive change across the advanced TV space. So, go on then - be more Unruly. unruly.co

PR contact:

Caroline Smith

VP, Communications, Tremor International

csmith@tremorinternational.com

