Genisco Filter Corp Eliminates Delays and Compresses Production Lead Times for Their Best-in-Class EMI/RFI Filter Products

Industrial filter manufacturer, Genisco Filter Corp, has rapidly expanded their facility to increase production output and expedite product orders.

/EIN News/ -- CHICKASHA, Okla., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genisco Filter Corp designs and manufactures some of the best EMI/RFI filters in the world.

Genisco filters are ISO9001:2008 certified and made in the United States of America. Genisco manufactures EMI/RFI filters for some of the top names in the industry, which includes the US Government and affiliated agencies, military and aerospace contractors. And, due to the flexible scalability of Genisco's operations, the company can even provide small-batch orders to accommodate independent needs.

Demand for Genicso filters has only increased throughout the past few years as customers have come to rely on their ability to remain steadfast and operational despite the many interruptions caused by international supply chains.

"To further mitigate any production delays, we've recently completed our new 25,000 SF building and have grown our skilled manufacturing team by 30 percent," said Travis Posey, Vice President of Business Development, Genisco Filter Corp. "We have the people and infrastructure in place to move inventory fast."

Genisco's EMI/RFI filters continue to be the product of choice for contractors and engineers that insist on using proven and trusted products that prevent unwanted signals and interference, and that will block issues with high-frequency noise that can interfere with the operation of sensitive electrical equipment.

Genisco also sells standalone installations that can be retrofitted to an existing space. Units are built with a gasketed pipe to penetrate shielded environments for maximum emission integrity.

"In addition to expanding our production lines, our new facility's enhanced footprint allows us to stock more inventory and finished goods—keeping us poised to meet our customer's aggressive short lead times," said Posey. "With our increased headcount, output capacity and backstock capabilities, Genisco can easily execute large volume orders. We have the space, the equipment and the manpower. And, we're ready to ship."

Genisco filters are available for expedited ordering, with international shipping capabilities that can deliver products to customers, on average, as soon as 6 weeks, with some products in as little as 4 weeks.

About Genisco Filter Corp
With operations headquartered in Chickasha, Oklahoma, Genisco Filter Corp is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and is the premium choice for EMI/RFI filters, including power line filter panels, communications filters, inverter and power supply filters, and other filter products for an array of industries including government, military, aerospace, communications, computer peripheral manufacturers, electrical contractors and more. Their products are used in a variety of applications including shield rooms, SCIF, server farms, government buildings, test facilities, telephones, fire alarms, p.a. systems, solar farms, wind power, and more.

Genisco is a subsidiary of HSI Sensing and is a privately held company wholly owned by the employees. Call (855) 436-4726 or visit www.genisco.com for more information.

Press Contact
Travis Posey, Genisco Filter Corp
Vice President Business Development
(855) 436-4726

