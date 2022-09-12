Canned Fish Market Size to Boost US$11.3 billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.8% - IndustryARC
Rise in the adoption of canned tuna has enhanced the growth of the canned fish market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the canned fish market size is estimated to reach $11.3 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The increase in the demand for ready-to-eat foods, the rise in the adoption of sustainable fish farming techniques by the key players, and the growing availability of seafood across the world are contributing to the growth of the Global Canned Fish Market. The robust focus on developing Canned Fish for various applications based on the tastes of the consumers are some of the factors driving the Global Canned Fish Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the canned fish market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the growing adoption of preserving foods in the United States. Moreover, the increasing demand for canned prawns and shrimps is further propelling the demand for Canned Fish. Additionally, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers owing to the growing research and development activities to develop Canned Fish for various applications.
2. The robust growth in the Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others are driving the Global Canned Fish Market. However, the lack of responsible investments in tuna processing is one of the major factors impeding the Global Canned Fish market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Canned Fish Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Global Canned Fish market based on the type can be further segmented into Canned Albacore Tuna, Canned Anchovies, Canned Herring, Canned Pink Salmon, and Others. Canned Pink Salmon is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. Easy availability of various canned fish based on the taste of the consumers in supermarkets and hypermarkets is further driving the growth of the Global Canned Fish Market. The Online Channels segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The rise in the demand for ready-to-eat products and the growing inclination towards online channels for fishery are propelling the growth of the Global Canned Fish Market.
3. The Global Canned Fish market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 36% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the canned fish industry are -
1. John West
2. Karavela
3. Bolton Group
4. Wild Planet Foods
5. Marine Harvest
