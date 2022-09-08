Prescription Drugs Market to Register at a CAGR of 4.84% till 2029 with Lucrative Opportunities and Key Growth Factors
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the prescription drugs market was valued at USD 1,015.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,482.35 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Prescription Drugs Market Scenario
Prescription pharmaceuticals are more potent than over-the-counter (OTC) medications. As a result, their misuse may result in serious negative effects. Customers are only given these medications if they have a doctor's prescription. The symbol Rx, which may be found on doctor's prescription notepads and signs in most pharmacies, stands for medical prescription.
The Key Companies Profiled in the Prescription Drugs Market are :
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Mylan N.V. (U.S.)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Ireland)
Sanofi (France)
Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)
Allergan (Ireland)
AstraZeneca (U.K.)
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)
Dr. 'Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (India)
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.)
Amgen Inc. (U.S.)
Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)
AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)
Lupin (India)
Global Prescription Drugs Market Scope And Market Size:
The prescription drugs market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy area, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.
Type
Branded
Generic
Therapy Area
Oncology
Immunology
Ophthalmology
Respiratory
Dermatology
Gastroenterology
Urology
Gynaecology
Endocrinology
Others
Route of Administration
Oral
Topical
Parenteral
Others
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Key Points of Global Prescription Drugs Market will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Prescription Drugs Market.
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Prescription Drugs market and offers solutions.
Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints.
Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly.
Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers.
Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Prescription Drugs market..
Prescription Drugs Market Dynamics:
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases
The increased prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will fuel the 'market's growth. According to the CDC, cardiovascular diseases, which include heart and blood vessel abnormalities, are the leading cause of mortality and disability worldwide. High blood pressure, often known as hypertension, is a key risk factor for this disease, which is responsible for an estimated 10 million deaths annually. Several projects, such as the global hearts initiative, are being implemented around the world to improve cardiovascular disease prevention and control. This is to reduce the number of people who die prematurely as a result of heart disease.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of prescription drugs market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
The increased prevalence of chronic diseases will fuel industry growth. The rise in cardiovascular disorders is propelling the industry forward. Growing urbanization and the adoption of hazardous living circumstances are two important factors. Chronic diseases include Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and diabetes, to name a few. Rising cancer occurrences are also boosting market expansion throughout the forecast period. According to World Health Organization data from 2018, cancer is the world's second-largest cause of death. In 2018, it was responsible for 9.6 million fatalities. Cancer is also responsible for one out of every six fatalities worldwide. Lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer, and stomach cancer are the most frequent cancers. In 2018, the overall number of new cases reached 18.1 million.
Furthermore, the surging geriatric population and rise in the number of infected patients globally will expand prescription drugs market. Along with this, sedentary lifestyle of people and favourable reimbursement policies will enhance the growth rate of the market.
Opportunities:
Increasing launch of generic equivalents
The increased number of generic versions of several key medications being launched in strong areas such as the United States is driving the global prescription drugs market. The rise in generic equivalent acceptance is partly attributed to the fact that generics are frequently as effective as their original counterparts and may often be accepted by patients for a fraction of the cost. Patients who cannot afford pricey prescription drugs due to financial constraints can often benefit from these drugs and achieve improved clinical outcomes.
The introduction of specialty drugs
Prescription drugs that are either non-diabetic self-injectable meds or medications that require particular handling, administration, or monitoring are known as specialty medicines. Patients with difficult, rare, or ultra-rare illnesses take these drugs. The rising popularity of specialty drugs is attributed to the prevalence of rare disorders, which is improving market growth prospects throughout the predicted period. As per the Orphanet database, about 300 million people are estimated are thought to be living with one or more of the 6000 rare diseases recognized.
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities and emerging new markets. These factors will provide beneficial opportunities for the prescription drugs market growth.
Regional Outlook of Global Prescription Drugs Market:
North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)
Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)
Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)
Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)
Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)
The latest industry analysis and survey on Prescription Drugs provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Prescription Drugs market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
Crucial Insights in Prescription Drugs Market Research Report:
Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of - market growth.
Basic overview of the comprehensive evaluation, including market definition, classification, and applications.
Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
Adoption trend And supply side analysis across various industries.
Outline prominent regions holding a company market share analysis in the global market along with the key countries.
A comprehensive evaluation of the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.
New project investment feasibility analysis of Prescription Drugs industry.
Key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Prescription Drugs Industry.
Market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Prescription Drugs market.
Key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Prescription Drugs market.
Stay up-to-date about the whole market and light holistic view of the market.
Experience detail information from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources.
Research Methodology : Global Prescription Drugs Market:
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
Competitive Landscape and Prescription Drugs Market Share Analysis:
The prescription drugs market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to prescription drugs market.
Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Prescription Drugs Market:
Chapter 1: Report Overview
Chapter 2: Global Market Growth Trends
Chapter 3: Value Chain of Prescription Drugs Market
Chapter 4: Players Profiles
Chapter 5: Global Prescription Drugs Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 6: North America Prescription Drugs Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 7: Europe Prescription Drugs Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Prescription Drugs Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Prescription Drugs Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10: South America Prescription Drugs Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11: Global Prescription Drugs Market Segment by Types
Chapter 12: Global Prescription Drugs Market Segment by Applications
Key Questions Answered in this Report Such as:
How feasible is Prescription Drugs market for long-term investment?
What are influencing factors driving the demand for Prescription Drugs near future?
What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Prescription Drugs market growth?
What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
