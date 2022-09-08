Rhode Island Board of Elections Releases September 13th Primary Election Vote Tabulation Process and Timeline Overview

CRANSTON, R.I. – To better help Rhode Islanders understand the vote tabulation and public results reporting process for the September 13th primary election, the Rhode Island Board of Elections has released the following timeline:

September 13th Polling Place These are ballots cast in-person at polling places on September 13th, encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the Board of Elections when polls close. These unofficial results will be available on the Board of Elections' website (elections.ri.gov) on Election Night beginning at 8pm. Reporting percentage on the website will be based on the number of polling places reporting. For example, if Barrington is displayed as 50% reporting, that indicates 3 of the 6 polling places in Barrington have reported.

Early Voting These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers to the Board of Elections on Election Night beginning at 8pm.

Mail Ballots While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by September 13th, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and will be retrieved by Board of Elections teams.

September 14th-15th Remaining drop box ballots and any still uncounted mail ballots will be added to the Mail Ballots totals and made available on our website. Any precincts which failed to transmit their results on Election Night due to any technical issues will be added to the Election Day results and made available on the Board of Elections' website.

September 16th-19th Military/overseas ballots and deficient mail ballots cured by voters and due to the Board of Elections by September 16th will be added to Mail Ballots Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections' website prior to final certification.

September 20th Deficient mail ballots cured by voters and due to the Board of Elections by September 20th will be added to Mail Ballots Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections' website prior to final certification.

